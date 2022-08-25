Credit Unions are offering a genuine alternate option to the banks

THE announcement by AIB in recent weeks of the withdrawal of cash services from 70 of its branches across the country came as a hammer blow to the communities impacted.

The subsequent reversal of that decision, following a huge public outcry and significant political pressure, will not in any way have assuaged the concerns of those affected.

Not alone was there a lack of consideration of and consultation with the communities impacted, to make the decision to withdraw these services at a time when the Department of Finance is carrying out a comprehensive review of the Retail Banking Sector was bewildering.

With the pending withdrawal of KBC and Ulster Bank from the Irish retail banking landscape, there is a clear lack of competition within the market.

The three remaining ‘pillar’ banks are a powerful force, and in a position to be selective in relation to both the services they provide and the manner in which they provide those services.

It goes without saying that the maximisation of profits for their shareholders will be the key determinant in both regards.

The direction of travel of the banking sector is clear. It is away from the community physically, ethically, and culturally.

There is, however, a real alternative. One which aims to serve the needs of all, including the most vulnerable. One which, by its ethos and culture, acts in the best interests of its customers and the communities it serves.

Credit unions are an essential part of the financial and the social fabric of the country. As member-owned, community based, not-for profit financial institutions, credit unions are ideally positioned to play an enhanced role in providing a wider range of services and supports to consumers and SMEs throughout Ireland.

Across the country, in more than 470 locations, credit unions are working collaboratively to enhance the services they provide.

They continue to not only ‘digitise’ their current services, including the introduction of full online membership and loan application solutions, but to also introduce new services such as mortgages, ‘green’ loans and full-service current accounts.

While reacting to members’ needs by enhancing their digital services, there is a clear understanding of the critical importance of retaining ‘face-to-face’ engagement and in delivering the unrivalled member service, for which credit unions are famous.

One would imagine that there would be huge political support for credit unions, particularly given their ethos and the ‘service’ which Irish banks are offering to their customer base.

There certainly has been some progress in this regard.

The commitment in the Programme for Government to ‘Enable the Credit Union movement to grow as a key provider of community banking in the country’ is most welcomed. The appointment of the first Minister for Credit Unions, and the work being led by Minister Seán Fleming, including the current ‘Credit Union Review’, are steps in the right direction.

These measures are a welcome start, provided they are a prologue to the transformative move, as promised in the Programme for Government, of credit unions being platformed as community banks, based on the credit union ethos.

For credit unions to bring additional choice to the retail banking sector, they need a more flexible, enabling legislative and regulatory framework.

An overhaul of the regulatory requirements, including lending limits, liquidity limits and regulatory capital requirements, is required to enable credit unions to realise their full potential and bring much-needed diversity for consumers.

Credit unions offer a clear alternative of democratised, community-based finance.

It is imperative that their essential role in Ireland’s socioeconomic fabric must not only be protected but unleashed to its fullest potential.

Irish consumers and local communities deserve no less.