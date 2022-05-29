Here’s how you can take action on World Ocean Day

IRISH environmental charity Clean Coasts has joined forces with National Spring Clean, and they are inviting communities in County Cork to come together and start planning their World Ocean Day beach clean.

World Ocean Day is celebrated annually on June 8th to highlight the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet. In 2022, the focus will once more be on the 30x30 campaign: to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilize the climate, it’s critical that 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean are protected by 2030.

One of the issues affecting our ocean is marine litter that has become a global problem for both humans and marine life.

However, communities in County Cork have demonstrated their desire to be part of the solution by taking part in several beach cleaning calls to action.

Once more, Clean Coasts is asking individuals, households and groups to join them and take action to protect the ocean. To support their efforts, today registrations opened for communities and individuals in Ireland who want to receive free beach cleaning kits containing bags, gloves and hi-viz vests.

In 2021, the initiative changed its name from “World Oceans Day” to “World Ocean Day”. By dropping the “s”, its organisers wanted to highlight the fact that we are all connected by a large ocean. This shared ocean supports all life on the planet, by producing most of the oxygen we breathe and regulating climate. No matter where we live, we all depend on the ocean to survive.

Statistics show that the number one cause of marine litter is litter dropped in towns and cities.

Building on the success of the Spring Clean 22 campaign, which took place in the month of April and saw almost 16,000 volunteers organising over 480 clean-ups in county Cork, the National Spring Clean programme is joining Clean Coasts this year in supporting these communities around Ireland.

This means that each piece of marine litter removed from the coast in County Cork will have a positive impact on a global scale.

