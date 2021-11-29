Parents invited to have their say as 22 year old curriculum in primary schools set for revamp

- Supporting transitions between primary school and home, preschool and post-primary school.
- Using five broad curriculum areas for junior infants to second class that separate into subjects for third to sixth class: Language; Mathematics, Science and Technology Education; Wellbeing; Arts Education and Social and Environmental Education. The curriculum would also continue to include the Patron’s Programme of the school which can be Religious Education, Ethical and/or Multi-belief Education.
- Having more focus on Physical Education (PE), Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) and digital learning, along with the introduction of Modern Foreign Languages (from third class), Technology, learning about religions and beliefs, and a broader Arts Education.
- Giving schools more flexibility to decide, with some guidance, how their time is used across the school day and week. For example, a school might decide to allocate some time to a local project or initiative.
- Promoting a range of ways for children to learn so they are always interested and feel their own experiences and interests are important in school.