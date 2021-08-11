Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 10:22

Let’s back Cork charities to the max in virtual Mini Marathon!

The mini marathon is worth millions to Cork's charities - please come out and take part in the virtual race this year, says The Echo Editor Maurice Gubbins
The Echo virtual Women's Mini Marathon will take place this year on September 19. Pictured is Josephine Finn who took part in the first marathon with her mother Pamala Buckley who ran in the second. Picture: Dan Linehan

Maurice Gubbins

The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon will take place as a virtual event again this year and we are hoping that as many people as possible will take part to help support the dozens of Cork charities that depend on the event’s participants to raise much needed funds every year.

It is no exaggeration to say that the Mini Marathon is worth millions to Cork’s good causes and the people who depend on them for their health, wellbeing and quality of life. In a normal year, more than 7,000 people would take part and between €1.5 million and €2 million would be raised for Cork charities.

Even last year when, with great regret, we had to go virtual with the race, the women of Cork responded brilliantly and still supported the event and the charities.

For the 2021 Mini marathon, early bird registration of €10 is available now and includes your medal, race number and postage. It’s 6km and you can complete that in your own way either by walking, running, or jogging in your back garden!

We are encouraging participants to keep the spirit of the event alive on what should be race day on September 19 and complete your 6k. 

So many got out and about on the traditional route, donning their charity colours proudly last year for the virtual Women’s Mini Marathon, it was a proud day for Cork in the midst of all the challenges people had to deal with. However, we are also giving a bit more scope in these challenging times, so you can do your virtual 6k any time between September 16 and 26.

Every year, The Echo Mini Marathon is one of Cork’s biggest social events and one of our greatest fun days out. We all love the huge crowd of participants starting off and the carnival atmosphere in Kennedy Park at the finish. We’ll be there again!

While we won’t have the usual massive day out this year, it is more important than ever to get out and do your part, whether it be for your own health, for fun or to support a cause close to your heart.

Cork charities need our help now more than ever and the people of Cork’s generous nature has always shone through in times of great need, not least in running in, walking in or just supporting this event for the last 40 years.

We know they will do their part again this year. And just think of the celebrations we will have next year when we are hopefully back in action and bigger than ever.

Register now on echolive.ie/minimarathon

