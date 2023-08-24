Premier SFC: Conor O'Callaghan the hero as Duhallow defeat Carbery

Duhallow 0-15 Carbery 0-14

DUHALLOW have progressed to the final of the Divisions/Colleges section of the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC following victory over Carbery at Páirc Uí Rinn on Thursday evening.

This semi-final encounter was decided in the fourth minute of injury-time when Cork hurler Conor O’Callaghan pointed a splendid effort from long-range for Ger O’Sullivan’s Duhallow.

Carbery, aided by the wind, hit the first point after two minutes through Keith O’Driscoll following patient build-up play. The West Cork side added on two further points before Duhallow slowly got to grips with the game with three unanswered white flags. Donncha O’Connor with two, one from a free and a Daniel O’Keeffe free, 0-3 each after 11 minutes.

Tim Buckley’s Carbery landed three points on the trot to once again open up a three-point lead. Ryan O’Donovan, Ger O’Callaghan and Olan O’Donovan with the white flags. Duhallow were firmly in this game and points from an O’Connor free and a Jack Curtin effort kept Duhallow in touch, 0-6 to 0-5 after 22 minutes.

Carbery hit two of the next three points before Carbery’s Seán Ryan received a black-card after 29 minutes. Ryan O’Donovan sent the West Cork team three points in front at the short-whistle, 0-9 to 0-6.

Carbery's Kevin Casey takes on Duhallow's Brian O'Keeffe during the Cork Divisions/College Premier SFC semi-final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

On the resumption, with Duhallow now aided by the wind, the evergreen O’Connor converted two frees to leave just two a point between the teams. And the sides were level after 36 minutes when Duhallow sub Gerry O’Sullivan made an instant impact with a point.

O'Connor then received a black card for Duhallow. Ryan came back on as Carbery were now back to 15 players, with the West Cork side requiring a lift. Ryan O’Donovan kicked his fourth point to nudge Carbery ahead. Curtin levelled a very even game through a free, 0-10 each after 43 minutes.

Ger O’Sullivan’s Duhallow led for the first time with 15 minutes remaining when O’Sullivan pointed only for Olan O’Donovan to go down the other end and raise a white flag. O'Connor came back on for the winners looking to nudge his team over the line. The sides traded points as the game was deadlocked with five minutes remaining. Two quick points pushed Duhallow 0-14 to 0-12 ahead entering injury-time, before two late Carbery points drew the teams level.

O’Callaghan was the hero as his long-range point in the fourth minute of injury time sailed over the bar.

Duhallow will take on UCC in the decider on Sunday in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7pm with the prize a place in the quarter-finals of the championship proper.

Scorers for Duhallow: D O’Connor 0-6 (0-4 f), G O’Sullivan 0-3, J Curtin 0-2 (0-1 f), C O’Callaghan, S Hickey, D O’Keeffe (f), E Murphy 0-1 each.

Carbery: R O’Donovan 0-4, B O’Driscoll 0-3 f, G O'Callaghan, O O’Donovan 0-2 each, Keith O’Driscoll, K Casey, J O’Regan 0-1 each.

DUHALLOW: F O’Connor (Cullen); S Curtin (Rockchapel), K Cremin (Boherbue), D Buckley (Boherbue); S Hickey (Millstreet), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), D Cashman (Millstreet); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), S Hickey (Rockchapel); D Linehan (Castlemagner), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond, Capt), L Murphy (Cullen); D O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe), J Curtin (Rockchapel), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel).

Subs: B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for S Hickey (4, inj), G O’Sullivan (Boherbue) for D O’Keeffe (35), L Moynihan (Boherbue) for L Murphy (53), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for J Curtin (56).

CARBERY: M Casey (Bantry Blues); K O’Sullivan (Gabriel Rangers), P Collins (Randal Óg), D Twomey (Ballinascarthy); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh) R Hourihane (Kilmacabea), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh, Capt); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCárthaigh); K Casey (Bantry Blues), R O’Donovan (Barryroe), O O’Donovan (Barryroe).

Subs: J O’Regan for (Gabriel Rangers) for P O’Driscoll (53), P Healy (St Oliver Plenkett’s) for K O’Sullivan (63).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).