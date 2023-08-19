Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 17:01

Paul Lyons’ heroics see Mallow edge Douglas in PSFC

Mallow produced a stunning additional time comeback and finished out with an excellent score from corner-back Paul Lyons to win it and revive their PSFC hopes
Paul Lyons’ heroics see Mallow edge Douglas in PSFC

Mallow's Kieran O'Sullivan is tackled by Douglas' Sean Powter during the Bon Secours Cork PSFC at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jack McKay

Mallow 0-10 Douglas 0-9 

MALLOW stunned Douglas with two additional time scores to pick up a crucial win in the Premier Senior FC.

Two sublime scores from Paul Lyons and Mark Tobin saw the Avondhu side come away with the two points in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, as they prepare to face St Michael’s in the final round of group games.

Douglas’ are now under severe pressure after suffering defeat and must now get a result St Finbarr’s to secure qualification from the group.

Mallow fought gallantly in the second half, defending and attacking in numbers and came away deserved winners. Though a low scoring affair, it was tense and a battle right through to the final whistle.

Mallow’s Sean Hayes put pressure on Douglas early, but the opening shot of the game was brilliantly blocked down by Ciaran Kenny.

The north Cork side continued to impress in the opening stages, as Ryan Harkin kicked a dangerous ball in on top of Douglas goalkeeper Eoghan O’Brien, though he caught it well, even with pressure from Hayes.

Mallow did get the opening score of the game through Kieran O’Sullivan, as the full-forward made a great run and pointed from inside the 45 in the seventh minute, though Douglas replied with their first real chance as Brian Hartnett split the posts.

They took the lead on minute 12 as Alan O’Hare stepped up with a clean curling effort from his left boot that sailed straight down the middle of the posts.

The southsiders began to settle and pointed once more from Conor Russell’s free to give them a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after a quarter of an hour.

Scores from Adam Cantwell and Conor Russell saw Douglas extend their lead to five as their opponents struggled to settle themselves.

Mallow finally got a score back as Jack Dillon pointed from a free, their first score in 17 minutes, but it was quickly followed up by a clever short free from Sheehan to Harkin, which brought Mallow back within two points.

Douglas' Sean Powter is tackled by Mallow's Matty Taylor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Douglas' Sean Powter is tackled by Mallow's Matty Taylor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork senior Matty Taylor impressed for the team in red and yellow, using his power and strength to shut down the Douglas threat, though his Cork teammate Sean Powter eventually got through for Douglas, pointing in additional time to give the Southsiders a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Mallow re-emerged for the second period with urgency and a sense of purpose about their attacking play, and midfielder Darragh Moynihan pointed well, before Sean McDonnell made a threatening run forward in search of a Mallow goal.

He handpassed in toward Kevin Sheehan, but Douglas nullified the goal chance, but they couldn’t prevent John Browne from picking the ball and raising a white flag.

The Avondhu side concluded their purple patch by drawing level with a point from McDonnell, but Douglas quickly restored their lead through Hartnett in minute 41.

Mallow very nearly flipped things in their favour when Moynihan broke through the Douglas defence, but his shot was superbly saved by O’Brien.

Sean Wilson’s excellent point from play put Douglas ahead 0-8 to 0-6 after 50 minutes but fighting for the chance at a quarter-final spot, Mallow wouldn’t let up.

Scores from Harkin and Mark Keller were split by one from Douglas’ Aoran Sheehy, which meant Douglas led by a score heading into additional time.

Douglas' Ciaran Kenny and Mallow's Sean Hayes tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Douglas' Ciaran Kenny and Mallow's Sean Hayes tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Douglas were given an excellent opportunity to settle the tie as Kevin Flahive played a handpass in front of Shane Kingston, who kicked it forward in soccer-style, before striking it low across goal, but it was narrowly wide of the post.

Mallow responded brilliantly by pointing twice from play through Tobin and Lyons, winning it at the death.

Scorers for Mallow: R Harkin 0-2 (0-1 m), J Browne, K O’Sullivan, J Dillon (f), D Moynihan, S McDonnell, M Kelleher, M Tobin, P Lyons 0-1 each.

Douglas: B Hartnett 0-2, C Russell 0-2 f, A O’Hare, A Cantwell, S Powter, S Wilson, A Sheehy 0-1 each.

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, M Myres, S O’Callaghan; S Copps, S Merritt, M Taylor; E Stanton, D Moynihan; J Dillon, R Harkin, J Browne; K Sheehan, K O’Sullivan, S Hayes.

Subs: S McDonnell for Hayes (30+1, inj), M Kelleher for Sheehan (41), M Tobin for Browne (49), P Hennessy for Dillon (53), A Bolster for Myers (60+2).

DOUGLAS: E O’Brien; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes Curtin; S Powter, K Flahive, S Wilson; C Kingston, K Shanahan; Darragh Kelly, B Hartnett, B Lynch; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Russell.

Subs: S Kingston for Darragh Kelly (h-t), D Warde for Powter (37-44, b-s), A Sheehy for Russell (41), B Powter for B Lynch (49), D Warde for O’Hare (54), David Kelly for N Lynch (60+4).

Referee: R Whelan (Aghada).

More in this section

P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about
Treaty United v Cork City - Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round Cork City need to rediscover themselves ahead of the end of season run-in
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
<p> Kevin Lyons of St Francis College Rochestown battles for aerial supremacy against Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh pair Tomas O'Keeffe and Adam Laverty in the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final at Mallow in January. Picture: Jim Coughlan</p>

Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more