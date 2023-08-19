Paul Lyons’ heroics see Mallow edge Douglas in PSFC

Mallow 0-10 Douglas 0-9

MALLOW stunned Douglas with two additional time scores to pick up a crucial win in the Premier Senior FC.

Two sublime scores from Paul Lyons and Mark Tobin saw the Avondhu side come away with the two points in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, as they prepare to face St Michael’s in the final round of group games.

Douglas’ are now under severe pressure after suffering defeat and must now get a result St Finbarr’s to secure qualification from the group.

Mallow fought gallantly in the second half, defending and attacking in numbers and came away deserved winners. Though a low scoring affair, it was tense and a battle right through to the final whistle.

Mallow’s Sean Hayes put pressure on Douglas early, but the opening shot of the game was brilliantly blocked down by Ciaran Kenny.

The north Cork side continued to impress in the opening stages, as Ryan Harkin kicked a dangerous ball in on top of Douglas goalkeeper Eoghan O’Brien, though he caught it well, even with pressure from Hayes.

Mallow did get the opening score of the game through Kieran O’Sullivan, as the full-forward made a great run and pointed from inside the 45 in the seventh minute, though Douglas replied with their first real chance as Brian Hartnett split the posts.

They took the lead on minute 12 as Alan O’Hare stepped up with a clean curling effort from his left boot that sailed straight down the middle of the posts.

The southsiders began to settle and pointed once more from Conor Russell’s free to give them a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after a quarter of an hour.

Scores from Adam Cantwell and Conor Russell saw Douglas extend their lead to five as their opponents struggled to settle themselves.

Mallow finally got a score back as Jack Dillon pointed from a free, their first score in 17 minutes, but it was quickly followed up by a clever short free from Sheehan to Harkin, which brought Mallow back within two points.

Douglas' Sean Powter is tackled by Mallow's Matty Taylor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Cork senior Matty Taylor impressed for the team in red and yellow, using his power and strength to shut down the Douglas threat, though his Cork teammate Sean Powter eventually got through for Douglas, pointing in additional time to give the Southsiders a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Mallow re-emerged for the second period with urgency and a sense of purpose about their attacking play, and midfielder Darragh Moynihan pointed well, before Sean McDonnell made a threatening run forward in search of a Mallow goal.

He handpassed in toward Kevin Sheehan, but Douglas nullified the goal chance, but they couldn’t prevent John Browne from picking the ball and raising a white flag.

The Avondhu side concluded their purple patch by drawing level with a point from McDonnell, but Douglas quickly restored their lead through Hartnett in minute 41.

Mallow very nearly flipped things in their favour when Moynihan broke through the Douglas defence, but his shot was superbly saved by O’Brien.

Sean Wilson’s excellent point from play put Douglas ahead 0-8 to 0-6 after 50 minutes but fighting for the chance at a quarter-final spot, Mallow wouldn’t let up.

Scores from Harkin and Mark Keller were split by one from Douglas’ Aoran Sheehy, which meant Douglas led by a score heading into additional time.

Douglas' Ciaran Kenny and Mallow's Sean Hayes tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Douglas were given an excellent opportunity to settle the tie as Kevin Flahive played a handpass in front of Shane Kingston, who kicked it forward in soccer-style, before striking it low across goal, but it was narrowly wide of the post.

Mallow responded brilliantly by pointing twice from play through Tobin and Lyons, winning it at the death.

Scorers for Mallow: R Harkin 0-2 (0-1 m), J Browne, K O’Sullivan, J Dillon (f), D Moynihan, S McDonnell, M Kelleher, M Tobin, P Lyons 0-1 each.

Douglas: B Hartnett 0-2, C Russell 0-2 f, A O’Hare, A Cantwell, S Powter, S Wilson, A Sheehy 0-1 each.

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, M Myres, S O’Callaghan; S Copps, S Merritt, M Taylor; E Stanton, D Moynihan; J Dillon, R Harkin, J Browne; K Sheehan, K O’Sullivan, S Hayes.

Subs: S McDonnell for Hayes (30+1, inj), M Kelleher for Sheehan (41), M Tobin for Browne (49), P Hennessy for Dillon (53), A Bolster for Myers (60+2).

DOUGLAS: E O’Brien; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes Curtin; S Powter, K Flahive, S Wilson; C Kingston, K Shanahan; Darragh Kelly, B Hartnett, B Lynch; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Russell.

Subs: S Kingston for Darragh Kelly (h-t), D Warde for Powter (37-44, b-s), A Sheehy for Russell (41), B Powter for B Lynch (49), D Warde for O’Hare (54), David Kelly for N Lynch (60+4).

Referee: R Whelan (Aghada).