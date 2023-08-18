Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 18:25

Weather wipes out Leeside sporting fixtures including Cork City's FAI Cup clash and Barrs versus St Michael's

Camogie games in Cork were also called off due to the heavy rain
Cork City's Josh Honohan misses from close range under pressure from UCD's Dara Keane, during their recent game at Turner's Cross. Picture: David Keane.

Eamonn Murphy

THE treacherous weather wiped out fixtures across Leeside on Friday, including the FAI Cup clash at Turner's Cross and a derby in the Premier Senior Football Championship in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Underage GAA matches, local soccer and camogie ties at every level were also postponed.

Cork City's showdown with Waterford, which could yet be a dress rehearsal for a relegation playoff at the end of the season, was to be held in the Cross at 7.45pm.

Due to a Met Éireann weather warning and the heavy rain falling, pitch inspections were arranged for 2pm and 5.30pm, and the decision was eventually taken to put off the game to a later date that will be announced in due course.

The FAI statement explained: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm this evening’s Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup fixture between Cork City and Waterford has been postponed amid the Orange Weather Warning issued by Met Eireann.

"Details of refixed game will be announced shortly. The pitch has not been deemed playable following a second pitch inspection at Turner’s Cross. All tickets remain valid for the new fixture and further information can be attained from the point of sale."

The high-profile St Finbarr's versus St Michael's PSFC match went back 24 hours to 7.30pm on Saturday night at Páirc Uí Rinn, with tickets still valid for the revised fixture.

Cork GAA stated: "Due to the Orange Weather Warning, the Bon Secours PSFC match St Michael's vs St Finbarr's will not take place tonight. It has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Saturday August 19th at 7:30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn. All tickets purchased will be valid for the game tomorrow."

Christina and Brian Maher, supporting St Finbarr's last week in Páirc Uí Rinn but last night's match was rained off. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
As a consequence, the club's Premier Junior group game is also back a day, moving to Sunday night.

The Rebels Online streaming service will still carry the Premier Senior clash on Saturday, along with Sunday's double-header in Páirc Uí Rinn, Ballincollig-Carrigaline at 2pm followed by Nemo Rangers-Éire Óg at 4pm.

