Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 10:00

Premier League: VAR process lets us down again

A new season but the same old VAR controversies continue to plague the Premier League, as Wolves were denied a clear-cut penalty at Old Trafford on Monday night, writes John Roycroft 
Premier League: VAR process lets us down again

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil (right) is shown a yellow card by referee Simon Hooper (left) during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. 

John Roycroft

THE Premier League season was no more than a weekend old before we got our first VAR controversy.

In Monday night’s league opener at Old Trafford, Manchester United were precariously hanging on to a one-goal lead against a resurgent Wolves, with the game ticking over into the seventh minute of added time, when an innocuous floated pass into the United box saw the home goalkeeper, André Onana, recklessly storm off his line and leap into the air in an attempt to claim the dropping ball. Unfortunately, he missed the ball as he thundered into Wolves forward Sasa Kalajdzic, wiping the Austrian out, even before the striker attempted to go for the ball.

Even though the VAR officials checked the incident, they deemed that it was not a penalty and not even worthy of referee Simon Hooper taking a look at the incident again on the sideline monitor.

The incensed Wolves bench made their disagreement with the decision clear, resulting in Wolves’ boss Gary O’Neil picking up a booking and United being awarded a free-out despite it being an obvious infringement by them.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, against Wolves 
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, against Wolves 

A new season same old VAR. ‘Plus ça change Rodney’, as Derek Trotter might utter.

The obvious injustice of the decision saw the chief of referees, Howard Webb of the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), apologise the next day to Wolves in the wake of the error at Old Trafford. And the fallout from the mistake saw the referee Simon Hooper, VAR Michael Salisbury and assistant VAR Richard West dropped from officiating any games this weekend. The VAR version of the naughty step it seems.

It was the most egregious of the VAR decisions made over the weekend but a couple of video decisions in the other games raised an eyebrow or two as well. Not least the overturning of Mo Salah’s goal to put Liverpool two up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Again the VAR deciding that a fraction of Salah’s arm (which he can’t use to score) was marginally ahead of the last defender putting the Egyptian offside. But at least you could can argue the finer points of the offside rule and where it begins and ends. The merits of blatantly taking out a player by a defender or goalkeeper should not be up for debate.

A VAR decision for a red card to Burnley's Anass Zaroury on the scoreboard during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Last Friday. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.
A VAR decision for a red card to Burnley's Anass Zaroury on the scoreboard during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Last Friday. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

So many 'sorries' 

And it’s not like the head of the PGMOL apologising is a rare event for extraordinary lapses of decisions by a VAR. Indeed, Mr Webb made no less than 10 apologies to Premier League teams last season alone. Remember, VAR was envisaged as way of removing human errors from the decision-making process. 10 acts of contrition indicates that a lot of human error still exists despite the technology’s introduction.

Some of last season's VAR errors were played out at critical periods in the campaign and may have played a role in the season outcome, at least hitting morale badly. And last season’s second-placed side, Arsenal seemed to be hit harder than most.

In September of 2022 against Man United, Gabriel Martinelli’s goal for Arsenal was chalked off after Martin Odegaard was deemed to have fouled Christian Eriksen in the build-up. He didn't. United won 3-1 and it dealt the Gunners’ title aspirations an early, yet serious, blow.

But that was nothing to the injustice to the Gunners faced in February of 2023 against Brentford, when the north London side was still desperately holding on to their points lead in the Premier League table over City.

On this day, VAR official Lee Mason checked the offside situation before awarding a late equaliser to Brentford — it just so happened that Mason drew the wrong line to the last defender checking the wrong player, thus marking Ivan Toney on-side for the goal and leaving Arsenal incensed. The game ended 1-1, and Arsenal lost their five-point lead over City at a very critical stage in the season. Who knows what effect that had on the side’s morale and confidence of winning the title? But it was all downhill for the Gunners after that.

Brentford's Ivan Toney waits for the VAR check after scoring their side's equaliser during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.
Brentford's Ivan Toney waits for the VAR check after scoring their side's equaliser during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Fit for purpose?

These and the eight other apologies from wrong VAR decisions raises the point of having the technology at all. Former Man United keeper Peter Schmeichel made a good point in an interview yesterday that the interference and delay VAR brings to game is not worth it if it gets fundamental decisions like the one in Old Trafford wrong.

Again, it must be pointed out that there is nothing wrong with the VAR technology, it’s the interpretation of that tech by humans is where the process falls down. Maybe we will need to wait for the development of an AI version of the VAR to limit our human liability in the judgement process.

For now, Wolves will have to accept an apology, which may not cut it if they miss out avoiding relegation by a point come May of next year.

Read More

Premier League: Prediction time for the 2023-2024 season

More in this section

P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about
Treaty United v Cork City - Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round Cork City need to rediscover themselves ahead of the end of season run-in
VARCork SoccerOrganisation: Premier LeagueOrganisation: PGMOLOrganisation: WolvesOrganisation: Manchester United
<p> Kevin Lyons of St Francis College Rochestown battles for aerial supremacy against Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh pair Tomas O'Keeffe and Adam Laverty in the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final at Mallow in January. Picture: Jim Coughlan</p>

Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more