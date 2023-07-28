Premier Intermediate Football: Your guide to the 2023 group stages as Cill na Martra look to deliver

CILL NA MARTRA have been tipped as likely winners in the PIFC since winning the then IFC back in 2018.

With the start of another Bon Secours Hospital PIFC now upon us, will this be the year after so many near misses for the Muskerry club? While John Evans’ side are the favourites, the likes of last year’s beaten finalists Bantry Blues, Iveleary and IAFC winners Kilshannig will all hope to have a big say.

Group A:

Bandon, Rockchapel, Castletownbere, Nemo Rangers.

Bandon lost their senior status last season following defeat to Newmarket in the relegation play-off final. They will look to start on a positive note when they travel to Clondrohid tomorrow at 4pm to take on Rockchapel.

The Duhallow side lost by nine points in the last eight to Iveleary last season.

If Séamus Hickey is on song, the Rock have every chance of getting something out of this game.

Castletownbere have held their own at this grade in recent years with qualification from this group wide open this season. The Town play Nemo Rangers’ second team tomorrow in Enniskeane at 6pm. Nemo have real depth and a win here would set them up nicely for the remaining two group-stage games.

Group B:

Macroom, Naomh Abán, Bantry Blues, Iveleary.

A Muskerry derby to start this group. A near full house is expected in Cill na Martra this evening at 7.30pm for the meeting of Macroom and Naomh Abán. Both sides underperformed last year so the stakes are significantly high in this one. Failure to get a win for either team will ramp up the pressure especially given the difficulty of the other two games in the group.

The other match in the group is between two teams who came close last year. Bantry Blues reached the final courtesy of a semi-final success over tomorrow's opposition, Iveleary. Both sides will be hoping to kick on this season. Keakill is the venue at 5pm.

Bantry Blues coach David O’Donovan. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Group C:

Cill na Martra, Aghada, Na Piarsaigh, Kilshannig.

It would have been a long winter in Cill na Martra after the bitter disappointment of losing after extra-time to the eventual winners Kanturk in the semi-final.

John Evans is in his second season at the helm and he knows only too well the pressure is on to deliver.

The journey starts for them tomorrow in Cloughduv at 3pm against an Aghada outfit going through a transition period.

Grenagh is the venue tomorrow at 5pm for the meeting of IAFC winners Kilshannig and a Na Piarsaigh team desperate to find their mojo. Kilshannig have a young, physical and athletic team and will fancy their chances of qualification from this group.