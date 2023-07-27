Premier Senior Football: Your guide to the 2023 group stages

WHEN we reach the business end of the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC, you suspect it will be the old reliables fighting it out for the famous Andy Scannell trophy.

It isn’t a huge surprise that reigning champions Nemo Rangers, St Finbarr’s and Castlehaven are the leading contenders for the prize.

Will Nemo Rangers manager Paul O'Donovan be celebrating again in October? Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

Group A:

Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, Clonakilty, Valley Rovers.

West Cork rivals, Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers meet again with more fireworks expected in this fiercely contested derby in Clonakilty tomorrow with throw in at 7.30pm. This is the third time in four seasons that the teams have been drawn in the same group. Castlehaven have had the upper hand, winning the previous two meetings.

Brian Hurley is an injury doubt for this game, but his brother Michael, Mark Collins and Ronan Walsh are key players for them.

Carbery Rangers are under a new manager this year in former stalwart Seamus Hayes as he looks to continue the solid work done in recent years by his predecessor Declan Hayes. Darragh Hayes, Barry Kerr and Ciarán Santry reflect the potential in their side while goalkeeper Paul Shanahan, Thomas O’Rourke and James Fitzpatrick will add experience.

The other game in the group is between Clonakilty and Valley Rovers in Bandon on Saturday evening at 7.30pm. Clon were very unlucky not to win the county in 2021 and failed to kick on last year as they finished third in their group, drawing one and losing the other two games. Martin O’Brien, who won the county with the Brewery Town outfit in 2009, is the new manager and he has brought a freshness to the team.

Maurice Shanley’s inter-county experience will help Clon while Valley Rovers will be looking to the likes of Jacob O’Driscoll, Johnnie Kiely and Rory O’Sullivan.

Group B:

Nemo Rangers, Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Éire Óg

Nemo Rangers will be warm favourites to finish top of the group with the second spot firmly up for grabs.

Nemo and Ballincollig collide in Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow evening at 7.30pm, a repeat of last year’s semi-final when Nemo won by ten points. Luke Connolly will be missing this game as he is in Australia supporting his sister Megan in the Women’s World Cup. Paul O’Donovan’s side still should have enough to get off to a winning start. Kevin O’Donovan, Barry Cripps and Mark Cronin are all integral for the Trabeg side.

While Ballincollig would have been disappointed with how the semi-final panned out last year, they would have been pleased with the season overall. Collig boss Podsie O'Mahony will be eager to build on it. Luke Fahy is highly unlikely to be available for the Village due to an injury. Cian Dorgan, Liam O’Connell and Cian Kiely will all be important for the Muskerry side.

Carrigaline and Éire Óg meet in Ballincollig on Saturday at 3pm. Carrigaline have been going along nicely this year, winning the Division 2 league title, who have former Cill na Martra boss Kevin O’Sullivan coaching the team. The Coakley brothers, Niall and Brian are huge threats up front while in defence Jack McCarthy and the experienced Cian Barry will be central figures.

Brian Coakley will be a crucial player for Carrigaline in the championship. Picture: David Keane.

After reaching the last eight of the championship in 2021 in what was Éire Óg's first season in the top flight, it was much more of a struggle last campaign. The Muskerry club had to beat Newcestown to preserve their status. Colm O’Callaghan, Joe Cooper and Daniel Goulding will lead Éire Óg’s charge.

Group C:

Douglas, St Michael’s, St Finbarr’s, Mallow.

It is a city derby between Douglas and St Michael’s on Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn at 5pm. Douglas have always the capabilities to be a dark horse, will this campaign be the year they make a sustained impact? Seán Wilson, Alan O’Hare and Seán Powter are key players for Douglas.

St Michael’s are back in the top flight after so many near misses in the second tier. Andrew Murphy, Daniel Meaney and Eric Hegarty are vital players for the Mahon club.

St Finbarr’s quest for a second county triumph in three seasons begins on Saturday in Blarney at 5pm, with Mallow the opposition. The recently crowned Division 1 league champions are the favourites for the county title and when you have a look at their squad, it is easy to see why.

Threats all over the pitch spearheaded by Steven Sherlock.

Mallow reached the last eight last year. Matty Taylor, Shane Merritt and Darragh Moynihan will be pivotal for the team in red and yellow.