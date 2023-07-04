Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 13:11

Cork athletics ace Lizzie Lee maintains top form in Limerick

Leevale runner broke the course record at the Dromcollogher four-miler
Cork athletics ace Lizzie Lee maintains top form in Limerick

Lizzie Lee, winner at the Dromcollogher road race, receiving her prize from Dan Horan of the Dromcollogher Carnival Committee. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

LEEVALE'S Lizzie Lee, unbeaten on the Cork roads for the past three months, carried that form over the border to Limerick with another victory and course record at the Dromcollogher four-mile event which was organised by West Limerick AC.

There can’t be too many races taking place on a Monday night but this is one exception to the rule, having now been on the go for well over 40 years as part of the annual local traditional carnival.

In its early days it attracted the likes of Liam O’Brien, John Lenihan and Robert Costello, along with most of Munster’s best. Indeed, on a couple of occasions, Midleton-native O’Brien took the honours a day after winning one of his 11 national steeplechase titles.

This year it was the turn of another Olympian as Lee maintained her impressive winning streak when coming home in a course record of 22:32. This was an improvement on the previous best of 23:01 held Martina Kiely of St Fnbarr’s.

Last year’s winner, Carol Finn - also Leevale – took second in 24:41 with Siobhan Daly from Riocht in Castleisland finishing third in 26:02.

Last year’s places were reversed for the men with Karl Lenihan turning the tables on his West Limerick team-mate Aogan MacDomhnaill, 21:03 to 21:19. Aaron Lynch from the same club finished third in 21:43.

Cork runners amongst the category prize-winners included Shevaun Fahy (Buttevant), first F45 in 35:59; Mary Murphy (Mallow), first F55 in 29:19; Kieran Twomey (Mallow), first M55 in 25:54.

Results 

Men 1 K Lenihan (West Limerick, M45) 21:03; 2 A MacDomhnaill (West Limerick, M40) 21:19; 3 A Lynch (West Limerick) 21:43; 4 T O’Connor (Riocht, M40) 21:49; 5 E O’Connor (Tarbert) 22:03; 6 M Sheehy (West Limerick, M45) 22:18.

Women 1 L Lee (Leevale, F40) 22:32; 2 C Finn (Leevale) 24:41; 3 S Daly (Riocht) 26:02; 4 K Raine (Dooneen, F40) 26:37; 5 K Murray (West Limerick) 26:45; 6 G O’Donnell (West Limerick) 28:13.

Read More

Lee and Walsh are the winners of the Musgrave 5km road race

More in this section

Boxing - Champion of Champion Presentation 2018 Togher's Leanne Murphy continues to impress, winning gold in London
Republic of Ireland Women Media Day - O'Reilly Hall - Thursday 29th June Ireland soccer star Lily Agg is close to her Cork roots
Wimbledon 2022 - Day Fourteen - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club The Longshot: Net gains to be had by backing man who hasn't lost since 2017
other sportscork athletics
The Longshot: Sticky ending has been turned on its head

The Longshot: Sticky ending has been turned on its head

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more