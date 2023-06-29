Lee and Walsh are the winners of the Musgrave 5km road race

Lizzie Lee and Mark Walsh - both who do their club running with Leevale - added to their recent successes with two clear victories at the Musgrave 5km.

This race took place under Cork BHAA rules on the Marina, starting and finishing near the Cork Boat Club and again attracting a fine turnout of over 350 runners.

This was Lee’s third successive win this season on the BHAA circuit, having already taken the honours at the PwC 5km and John Buckley Sports 5km which also took place around the Marina circuit, although all three were on different routes.

Mark Walsh (right), winner of the Musgrave 5km, with Aisrian O'Driscoll of Musgrave Ltd. Picture: John Walshe

In recent weeks, the 2016 Olympian had also added the national 5km road championship and Cork 10km (held in conjunction with the marathon) to her impressive portfolio.

Lee crossed the line in 16:59 which gave her 12 seconds to spare over last year’s winner, Hannah Steeds, who improved on her 2022 time by 20 seconds to 17:11.

Michelle Kenny, another regular winner on the local scene, took third place in 17:47.

“I was happy with the win, it was really warm and I went off too hard,” said Lee.

Eileen O'Riordan and Siobhan Walsh pictured at the Musgrave 5km. Picture: John Walshe

“I recovered well from the 10km, that was so much fun. I’m just racing and having the craic, to be honest.

"After each race, I look at the calendar and see what suits.”

Mark Walsh had won last year’s Musgrave event in 15:21 and, given the warm evening, was happy with his victory on this occasion in 15:33, eight seconds ahead of Nathan O’Leary with Kristaps Liepins a further half-minute back in third.

Leevale members Michelle Finn, Hannah Steeds and Nadie Forde at the Musgrave 5km. Picture: John Walshe

“I’m happy with that considering it was a warm night, so the slower time was to be expected,” admitted Walsh.

“Again, it’s just a race and I raced the lads and got away with around a kilometre to go.

“Probably my next event will be the Willie Neenan five-mile in Millstreet.

"There’s a lot of races that weekend so we’re kind of spoilt for choice.”

Results:

Men:

1 M Walsh (Dept of Educ) 15:33; 2 N O’Leary (Army) 15:41; 3 K Liepins (Stryker) 16:10; 4 E O’Keeffe (Irish Distillers Pernod Richard) 16:17; 5 J Cronin (temp-reg) 16:22; 6 J Longan (Dept of Educ) 16:28.

Team: (Grade A) 1 Dept of Education 43; 2 UCC 106; 3 Stryker 116. (Grade B) 1 Musgrave 240; 2 Dell Technologies 263; 3 Midleton Collective 289. (Grade C) 1 Stryker 279; 2 Eli Lilly 336; 3 MTU 351.

Women:

1 L Lee (Apple, F40) 16:59; 2 H Steeds (Eli Lilly) 17:11; 3 M Kenny (Dept of Educ, F40) 17:47; 4 C Finn (Carol Finn Physical Therapy, F35) 17:52; 5 N Forde (HSE, F40) 17:55; 6 S Rynne (Kepak, F35) 18:02.

Team: (Grade A) 1 Dept of Education) 92; 2 Eli Lilly 158. (Grade B) 1 UCC 399; 2 Musgrave 404. (Grade C) 1 MSD Brinny 404; 2 HSE 480.