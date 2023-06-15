Carrigaline underage sides do the club proud with three league titles

CARRIGALINE had another very successful season in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Schoolgirls leagues this season capturing three Premier titles at U12, U13 and U15 in some of the most exciting run-ins of recent years.

Last year, Carrigaline swept the boards in Premier League titles winning four from U13 to U19, while the success continued with U13 and U15 glory again.

In the U12 Premier, Carrigaline clinched the title thanks to a nerve-racking scoreless draw with runners-up Midleton only last week where all Carrigaline had to do was to avoid defeat to their great rivals Midleton. After an hour, no goals were scored and with so much at stake proved to be a game on the knife edge with neither side giving way which could have proved costly.

Had Midleton won the game they would have topped the league by a point a fitting finale to a great season for both clubs.

In the cup, Carrigaline went all the way to the Denise McArdle Moore Cup final which was played in MTU last month only to be defeated 3-1 by Lakewood.

Carrigaline, the CWSSL U12 champions.

The U13s had a more comfortable gap between themselves and second-placed Lakewood in the league with eight points separating first and second, with the Carrigaline side winning 12 of their 14 games, going undefeated.

However, in the Kay McGrath Cup final Carrigaline came out second best to Lakewood who defeated them 2-0 in the final at MTU, with the semi-final shoot-out against third-placed Fermoy obviously taking its toll on the players on the day.

The U15s claimed Carrigaline’s third Premier crown with another one point separating them and second-placed Kinsale. Carrigaline travelled to Innishvilla in their last game of the season knowing that all three points were needed to clinch the title, and they did it in style defeating their hosts 6-1 on the day,

CUP SAGA

They certainly made it difficult for themselves having to win their last three away games. Their cup saga ended at the quarter-final stage of the competition, defeated on penalties by Wilton who later went on to secure the trophy.

The Carrigaline U14 Premier team, despite a poor start to the season losing their first three games, fought back and came within two points of eventual winners Douglas Hall and level on points with Corinthians in a very competitive league.

However, despite their league disappointment, Carrigaline went on to defeat Douglas Hall 2-1 in an exciting Permanent TSB Cup final at MTU and managed to finish the season with some silverware.

The U17s by their account had a frustrating year only managing to win just two games but at least had a good cup run going as far as the semi-final stage losing out to eventual winners Lakewood.

It was a case of so near yet so far for the U19s who were runners-up to Lakewood in the league, managing to obtain 13 points out of a possible 15 in their last five games and were second best to Lakewood again in the cup final earlier on in the year.