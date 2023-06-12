Cork boxing always had huge support from Cork Lord's Mayors and City Hall

FOR many years, Cork Boxing has enjoyed a close affinity with the Lord Mayor’s Office in Cork.

This goes back to the 1930s forties and fifties when many of Cork’s First Citizens attended the many boxing promotions, which took place in the Concert Hall in the City Hall.

In the last 10 years that bond of association has been further strengthened, and the Lord Mayor has played a major role in the many boxing events organised on Leeside.

In 2013, Lord Mayor Cllr Catherine Clancy was the first Lord Mayor to attend the now famous Cork Boxing Breakfast.

She was also instrumental in organising the Lagan to Lee Boxing Tournament.

This was organised to link the two famous rivers, the Lagon in Belfast and the Lee in Cork, and representative Boxing Teams from both Cities took part in a two Leg Boxing Tournament, the first match took place in the Cork City Hall in November and the second tournament took place in Belfast in February of the following year.

The respective Teams competed for the Canty Cup which was sponsored by Ger Buttimer proprietor of Canty’s Bar one of the most famous Boxing hostelries in Cork.

The second Leg of the prestigious tournament which was decided on the aggregative score over both events, Cork boxers emerged victorious.

This success over their Belfast rivals was toasted on Leeside, but what made the event even more prestigious was that Cork’s Lord Mayor Cllr Catherine Clancy travelled to Belfast to support the Cork Boxers.

In 2014, Cork Boxing celebrated its Centenary. For most of the events, the new Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Shields was in attendance.

Mary Shields was the first Lord Mayor to lead the parade of Cork’s All-Ireland Champion around Bishop Lucey Park, prior to the presentation on the Jack McCliffe Gold Medals.

Presentation to club coach Andrew Thornton from lord mayor cllr. Tony Fitzgerald, included are Fergal Dennehy Togher Boxing Club secretary, club president Alan Craughwell, Mick O Brien president Cork County Boxing Board

To mark the Centenary of the County Boxing Board, Lord Mayor Cllr Mary Shields hosted a Civic Reception at the City Hall, which also embraced the outstanding sporting achievements of Kieran Joyce who was unanimously selected as the Cork Boxer of the Century.

The Lord Mayor also made a special presentation of a Silver Tray, which acknowledged the role of Cork Boxing over the celebrated One Hundred Years.

Teddy Barry President of the Boxing Board accepted the Tray and thanked the Lord Mayor, for the role played by City Hall in helping to promote Cork Boxing since 1938.

In 2015, Cork had its first Sinn Fein Lord Mayor since MacCurtain and McSwiney in 1920. Cllr Chris O’Leary was elected and he enjoyed a very busy year, which ended in June of 2016.

In his capacity as Lord Mayor, he attended many Boxing events. He also welcomed home Steve Cairns from the Loughmahon Club as a silver medalist, in the European School Boy Championships.

It was also very appropriate that a Sinn Fein Lord Mayor should plant a tree in Spring Lane Gardens to mark the Centenary of the Glen Boxing Club, whose President was Tomas Mac Curtain.

The next Lord Mayor to follow was Cllr Des Cahill.

During his year in office, he attended many Boxing functions and presented Glen boxer Martin McDonagh with an Award to acknowledge his European bronze medal success.

In 2017, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald held the Office of Lord Mayor. He facilitated many events for the Boxing Community in City Hall, including a Reception for the late Tim O’Sullivan a founder member of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association, who was celebrating his 90th Birthday.

As Lord Mayor Tony Fitzgerald was the guest speaker at the County Board Victory Dinner, following Cork boxers winning a record 36 All-Ireland Titles that year.

In 2018, Independent Cllr Mick Finn was the city’s first citizen. He welcomed home Michael Faulkner from the Northside Boxing Club, following his gold medal success at the European Championships.

Faulkner was coached by former four-time Elite Champion and Olympian Paul Buttimer.

Members of the Glen BC pictured in June with then Lord Mayor Cllr Chris O'Leary at a tree planting ceremony on Spring Lane to mark their Centenary year. Picture: Doug Minihane

Mick Finn during his year in Office also officially opened the IABA National Convention which took place for the first time in its history, in Cork that year.

In 2019, Dr John Sheehan was Lord Mayor and in a very busy boxing year, he hosted receptions at City Hall.

He also officially attended the Cork Boxing Memorabilia Exhibition. At the City Library unveiled two Boxing Plaques in Boxing in Bishop Lucey Park and attended as Lord Mayor of Cork the Glen Boxing Club on 20th March 2020 to mark the Centenary of the death of Tomas Mac Curtain.

In 2020, Cllr Joe Kavanagh was elected Lord Mayor.

Joe had attended many boxing functions as Deputy Lord Mayor. He was always been a great supporter of the sport.

Unfortunately much of his year was disrupted by Covid. However, he welcomed Tom Kelleher to City Hall and presented him with the Cork Boxing Personality of the Year award.

The following year, Cllr Colm Kelleher as Cork’s first citizen led the celebrations at the Cork Ex-Boxers Jubilee Dinner at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

This past year has seen Cllr Deidre Forde as Lord Mayor preside over the very successful Tomas MacCurtain Concert and Boxing Exhibition which took place in the Concert Hall, the ancestral home of Cork boxing.