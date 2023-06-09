The Longshot: Can Inter knock Pep out of City on the big stage?

BRENDAN RODGERS is the 11/10 favourite in the market to become the next manager of Celtic.
Ange Postecoglou, who won five of the six available domestic trophies during his two-year stint at Parkhead has left to join Spurs.
Antrim man Rodgers spent a successful three years in Glasgow before departing to take up the Leicester job in 2019.
He guided Celtic to the domestic treble on two occasions while in charge and oversaw a 69-game unbeaten run in Scotland which set a new record.
He would go on to win a historic FA Cup at Leicester, who twice finished in the top-five under his charge, only for the club to crumble last season, which resulted in his exit and their subsequent relegation under his replacement Dean Smith.
The manner of his Rodgers’ Celtic departure when the club was on course for a treble-treble angered many Hoops fans.
Next in the running is Enzo Maresca whose price is now 5/1.
Maresca is currently working as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City who are looking to achieve their own treble on Saturday when they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League.
The Italian previously managed City’s Elite Development Squad, where he won the Premier League Two title, and had a short stint in charge of Parma in Serie B.
Kjetil Knutsen is 14/1 and has been linked with a move to both Scotland and England for the last couple of years but nothing has yet materialised. On a tiny budget and producing a attractive brand of football, the FK Boda/Glimt boss has won two Norwegian titles and been named the Coach of the Year three times.
He handed Jose Mourinho the heaviest defeat of his career in a 6-1 Europa Conference League win over Roma in 2021/22 and beat Celtic twice in that same season.
West Ham boss David Moyes is 16/1. He led the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory on Wednesday night (my choice of headline was ‘Bowen arrow nails it for Hammers’ but what do I know?) Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is 25/1 as he seeks a return to the dugout, as is ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsc.
Celtic legend and now Fleetwood head coach Scott Brown is a 50/1 outsider alongside Rafa Benitez, Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick, and Austrian coach Adi Hutter, with Neil Lennon, all at that massive price.
IF SOMEONE was to say to you “Heat Nuggets” your first thought would probably be that it’s taken them too long to return from the drive-thru and their dinner has gone cold.
And you might be right, but it also of course the two teams in the NBA finals playoff this summer.
The Denver Nuggets took a 2-1 lead against the Miami Heat yesterday with an away win and in the early hours of tomorrow morning they will hope to take a 3-1 advantage back to Denver over the weekend. Denver have won their last four away games while Miami have lost their last three at home.
The Colorado side have never won the championship and after entering the best-of-7 as hot favourites, they are now 2/9 and 5/4 to win 4-1 against the Jimmy Butler led side from Dade county in Florida.
HARRY KANE is now favoured to stay at Spurs this summer, while Real Madrid are the 6/4 second favourites to be his next club when the transfer window closes.
There was a market move in Spurs’ favour with 30-goal in a poor season Kane now 11/8 to stay at Tottenham this summer. The Spanish giants will be on the lookout for a new striker following the announcement that Karim Benzema is departing after 14 years at the Bernabeu.
Kane could become a main figure across the summer window as discussion surrounding his future intensifies following Tottenham’s failure to qualify for European football.
THE Munster hurling final almost sold out as soon as tickets went up, refuting the axiom that only the two All-Ireland finals are the only annual sell-outs in the GAA.
Clare gave up the chance to take on fellow Shannonsiders at a neutral venue, however considering the Gaelic Grounds is only a short jog down the road from the Banner County there won’t be too many suggesting it will be a factor, especially considering Brian Lohan’s side’s win there a few short weeks ago.
The All-Ireland triple champs are still rated as 8/13 favourites for the game, with Clare 9/4 and considering it took extra time to separate them last year in the same fixture we will plump for Clare to win by 4-6 points at 17/2.
Although the Treaty side will still likely take a fourth title in July.
WE ARE finding it too hard to see Inter put up any sort of challenge, despite Pep managing to oversee some stunning collapses while being a favourite. Take City to win 4-1 at 22/1 and Erling Haaland to score twice at 10/3.