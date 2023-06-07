Billy Morgan: Teddy McCarthy was a GAA natural and inspirational leader but a great character too

He was not a big man really but in the aerial battles, he could match anybody, both in football and hurling
The late and great Teddy McCarthy ranked right at the very top of that list. Not since the one and only Christy Ring was taken from us over 44 years ago has there been such an outpouring of grief among the sporting fraternity here and far beyond...
First and foremost his family was number one, followed closely by his great love of the club that he served with such great distinction, Sarsfields, and of course, the red of the Cork jersey that he gave so much to as one of the great dual stars of all time.
Read More
There is the image of his catch against Wexford in the trilogy of games between the two counties in the 1993 national hurling league final and there are many similar images with the bigger ball.
“Fame never went to his head, in fact, he’d be embarrassed when somebody brought up about his career and the double that he won in 1990.
Hurling-wise, he was the backbone of Cork and Sars for many years and his versatility was one of his real strong points of which there were many.