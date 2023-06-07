A hero among his own - Sarsfields chairperson Keith Mulcahy remembers Teddy McCarthy

In the GAA, one of the signs denoting a legend is the lack of a need to use one’s full name.

Across the country, nobody would ever have been in any doubt as to who was up for discussion at the mention of “Teddy Mac”.

A man with four All-Ireland medals - two in 1990, creating a record that is never likely to be equalled - it was fitting that the last match he saw was Sunday's All-Ireland U20HC final as Cork defeated Offaly at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

When such a heroic figure passes prematurely, it is a shock to anyone who was aware of the mighty deeds on the playing fields. There is a comfort, however, in the fact that memories will live on, recalled by those saw them and lived vicariously through them.



In his native clubs of Sarsfields and Glanmire, he was more revered than anywhere else but he was also a strong presence, as a player, then a coach and latterly a committee member. Teddy was vice-chairperson of Sars at the time of his death on Tuesday at the age of 57. Club chairperson Keith Mulcahy will treasure the memories of growing up with Teddy as a hero but also of working alongside him as both put their shoulders to the Riverstown club’s wheel.

“I’m lucky enough in my job that I travel the country,” he says, “and, no matter where you go, people ask where you’re from and the answer is Glanmire, the first thing out of their mouths is Teddy McCarthy. He’s that much of a hero.

“For us, Teddy was an icon. He was an idol for so many.

“I was lucky enough to grow up at a time when he was at his peak. I grew up in a row of houses, I was number 1 and he was number 5. In 1986, I got to watch him win his first All-Ireland with his mother Mary as she wouldn’t travel to any of the matches, she was too nervous.

“I was able to sit in the front room and watch the All-Ireland with her and it’s something that’ll stay with me forever.

“In the last year and a half, since I took over as chairman, I was lucky that he was the vice-chairman and I grew very close to him. I spoke to him multiple times a day.

"The senior team have been going very well this year and Teddy played a huge part in getting that management team on board.

“Sars was his life, he just loved the club and it was great to have back involved the last number of years.”

Pictured in 2009, Cork's successful captains of 1990, Tomás Mulcahy and Larry Tompkins, unveiling a plaque in honour of Teddy McCarthy's unique achievement of being the only man to win All-Irelands in both codes in the same year. Picture: Cillian Kelly

Despite an honours list to compare with anybody’s – and the status of being the only man to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year – Teddy wasn’t to be found wanting when it came to making sure Sars was being run properly.

“He was a grafter,” Mulcahy says.

“No matter what was needed to be done, he did it with no issue whatsoever.

“I could ring him any time of the day or night and we’d be on to each other multiple times a day.

“I was only talking to him at six o’clock on Monday night. I was down at a junior A match and he rang me to ask what the score was. He said, ‘I’ll talk to you in the morning.’

“I’ll be honest, I’m shock and I just cannot believe it.”

In such times of grief, the GAA community comes together in an almost-unparalleled fashion and Mulcahy has no doubt that that will be the case here. Sarsfields, Glanmire and the wider Cork GAA family will be there to assist the McCarthy family as the final respects are paid to a man whose achievements will live on forever.

“He’ll get the best of send-offs here, I’ll make sure of that,” he says.

“His record will never be equalled and people will talk about him for as long as they talk about GAA.

“Cian, Sinéad and Niall will obviously be devastated because he was a fierce family man, he loved his kids and his grandkids as well.

“It’s very sad news. We’re in shock and we’re devastated but we’ll be here to support the family in whatever way they need.”