Teddy McCarthy in pictures: Two All-Irelands in a fortnight... his legend will live on forever

THE word legend is thrown around loosely these days but absolutely nobody, inside Rebel county or in the wider Irish sporting community, would quibble with describing Teddy McCarthy as just that.

Teddy McCarthy at training. Picture: Mark Kelleher

He was a bonafide GAA legend, an absolute icon of hurling and football in the blood and bandages. He gave everything to the cause whether he had a hurley or a size five O'Neills in his hands.

Teddy Mac, as he was lovingly known in every corner of Cork, came up with big plays and key scores against Cork's great rivals and when it mattered most.

Teddy Mac grabbing the ball against Meath in 1987. Picture: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

He's the only male GAA player to win All-Irelands in both codes in the same season and his exploits in 1990 secured his status as a Cork great.

Double-winning captains Larry Tompkins and Tomás Mulcahy with Teddy McCarthy in 2015. Picture: Des Barry

His most notable attribute was his high fielding, soaring into the skies with incredible athleticism for his height, the type of catching that gets the fans off their seats and makes for terrific sports photography.

Teddy rises high against Tipp in 1987.

Teddy Mac was a serial winner. He progressed to the top from Cork minor and U21 outfits that were used to lifting cups and that meant, under Billy Morgan's guidance, the footballers were able to break Kerry's stranglehold on the Munster Championship.

In 1987 they drew with the Kingdom in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but instead of conceding they had missed their opportunity, the Rebels raided Fitzgerald Stadium in the replay and would go on to reach four All-Irelands finals in a row.

Teddy McCarthy wins possession from Kerry's Ambrose O'Donovan in 1987.

They ran into a powerhouse Meath outfit in 1987 and '88 before grabbing Sam Maguire in '89 against Mayo and then retaining against the Royals to seal the double, despite an early red card.

As good a hurler as a footballer, he remarkably made his debut in senior hurling in the 1986 All-Ireland final, having missed the earlier part of the season through injury, beating Galway in Croke Park. They'd defeat the Tribe again in 1990 and there was a succession of memorable jousts with Tipperary in that era.

Teddy McCarthy of Cork and Bill Hennessy of Kilkenny in 1992. Picture: INPHO

Though his All-Ireland winning days were over after going down to Kilkenny in the '92 final, a league title was secured in 1993 after an epic trilogy with Wexford. Later that season the footballers were just edged out by Derry for September glory. Former Irish Examiner staff photographer Des Barry's picture of Teddy soaring as high as any NBA basketballer in the '93 league final is sensational.

Picture: Des Barry

McCarthy was a talisman for Glanmire and Sars as well and integral to the Imokilly divisional side that won football counties in the mid-'80s.

Sarsfield's Teddy McCarthy clears the sliotar against Ballyhea, watched by Neil Ronan. Picture: Richard Mills.

While he didn't get to pick up the Seán Óg Murphy Cup as a Sars player, he was a selector in 2008 when the club, featuring his son Cian, bridged a gap to 1957 when they beat Bride Rovers. It was the start of a golden era, with four counties and three more final appearances in eight seasons.

Teddy McCarthy takes the cup from Bertie Óg Murphy at the homecoming in 2008. Picture: Darragh Kane

He had a successful and varied coaching career, which included a county with Bandon and also released an autobiography in 2012: Teddy Boy.

Teddy Mac had a huge personality, fans loved to see him going to games and he was a regular at Cork matches until his shock death. Many young players started out using his camáns when he was a hurley-maker for a spell.

Teddy McCarthy at his workshop out near Watergrasshill. Picture: Gavin Browne

Leesiders love to use Teddy McCarthy as a marker for Cork's sporting success: some players spent a lifetime trying to land one All-Ireland and he managed two in the space of a couple of weeks.

the story of Anthony Daly going into a pub in Blackpool one night and having a fuss made of him and an auld fella at the bar goes “and how many all Irelands did ye win?” “Two” says Daly. My man takes a sip and says “we’d a fella did that in a fortnight” RIP Teddy Mac. pic.twitter.com/t6zylduXKR — noel walsh (@noelywalsh) June 6, 2023

Teddy Mac in the crowd with Cork fans against Wexford in 2003.

That achievement will echo through the generations and while he's gone he will never be forgotten.

Teddy McCarthy gets the ball away from Armagh's Martin McQuillan and Mark Grimley.