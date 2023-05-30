Mick O’Leary gets on his bike to help fund the Rockies’ Derry trip

THIS June bank holiday weekend Blackrock’s Mick O’Leary is to embark on an epic cycle from the Rockies home ground in Church Road all the way up to Na Magha GAA club in Derry in just under 24 hours to raise funds for the Rockies U12 hurlers trip to the Oakleaf county.

Blackrock and Na Magha have a longstanding friendship and this is the second consecutive year that Blackrock will be honouring Na Magha’s club founder Seán Mallon, who sadly passed away in 2021, by taking part in the tournament in Derry.

Na Magha is the only hurling and camogie club in the city of Derry.

The link between Blackrock and Na Magha might seem unusual at first, but it is a relationship that has been going strong with the last 40 years.

It all started during the time of the Troubles, when clubs down south were asked to help GAA clubs in Northern Ireland and keep kids out of trouble while at the same time promoting the national game, the GAA.

Blackrock embraced the concept and a link that first started between Frank Murphy, secretary of the Cork County Board at the time and the late Tommy Mallon (Seán Mallon’s father) blossomed that led to a link between the late Al Coughlan, who was helping out the Blackrock underage section at the time, and the Mallon’s and the rest is history.

STRONG

The relationship between the two clubs is as strong today as it has ever been which was unlined last year when many members of Na Magha made the trip down to the Rebel county to support Blackrock in the Premier SHC final against St Finbarr’s.

It was not the only time the Derry club have made the long trip down south, members of the Ulster club have been at many Blackrock games over the years including a minor hurling county final on a Monday night a few years ago.

To fund the expensive weekend away, O’Leary will cycle a total of 450km and you can sponsor the cycle and the weekend by donating. More details can be found on Blackrock’s social media channels.

O’Leary, who is a selector with the Rockies Premier Senior team as well as the U12s, will begin the cycle from Blackrock this Thursday night and all going to plan will arrive at Na Magha GAA club on Friday evening as he explains.

“This idea was started by simply asking what is the best way to fundraise to bring the kids up to Derry.

"I came up with the idea of cycling up there and for people to donate €10 per kilometre. People said to me last year that I was stone mad but I really enjoyed it.

"This is my second year doing this wonderful experience which is all for the kids really and a weekend that the kids will never forget. They are U12s, but it is a great experience for them and a brilliant bonding session for everyone involved.

"My close family members are key to all this, they will be behind in the van with gear, food and so on. All I have to do is pedal the bike, the easy part.

"I must say the support I received last year and once again this year has been absolutely incredible, very much appreciated.

The cycle is only a few days away, a few nerves right now but I am very much looking forward to it.

"Last year I did it in two days, this year the aim is 20 hours all going to plan. I will be cycling through the night on Thursday into Friday, a few 10-minute breaks every now and again, and the plan is to finish before the U12’s arrive up in Derry around 6pm on Friday.”

The fact that the Rockies are the only club south of the border that will be at the tournament speaks volumes of the bond that has developed and prospered between the two clubs over the past 40 years.

“When I first got involved with the club it was not long before I found out about the strong bond between the two clubs,” O’Leary says. “Like most people at first I thought it was an unusual pairing and I was trying to figure out how it all started and the fact Blackrock helped Na Magha through what was a very difficult time for Northern Ireland is something Blackrock can be proud of.”