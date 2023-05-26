Bandon U17s see off Crosshaven to lift Tom O’Callaghan Youth Cup

Bandon 3 Crosshaven 0

BANDON captured the Daly Industrial Supplies U17 Tom O’Callaghan Youth Cup when they defeated Crosshaven in front of a large attendance at Tuner's Cross.

This is the first year of this competition and it is named after the late Rockmount steward Tom O’Callaghan.

Both these sides had good league campaigns. Crosshaven finished fourth in the U17 Division 1 grade, while Bandon ran Macroom very close and eventually finished runners-up in U17 Division 3.

Bandon dominated for large periods of the opening half and held a deserved lead courtesy of a well-taken goal by Iruka Nnaemeka at halftime.

They increased their advantage a minute after the restart through Brian O’Driscoll.

They added their third goal in the 67th minute when Eric Cleasson headed home an excellent corner from the Man of the Match Dara Crowley.

The West Cork side came very close to breaking the deadlock in the fourth minute, creating the first chance of the match.

Crowley made a surging run from the middle of the park, however, the Crosshaven keeper Oisin Murphy was alert to make an excellent save from his powerful effort.

Crosshaven’s first real chance came when Kevin Zinny got in behind the Bandon back line, however, his cross went over the head of the incoming Jake Twohig.

The West Cork side were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute, when Crowley weaved his way into the Crosshaven box and was upended. He dusted himself down to take it but his effort the wrong side of the post.

Bandon were certainly having the better of the early exchanges and three minutes later John O’Brien forced another fine save from Murphy

Crosshaven then came close to the opening goal in the 36th minute, Fionn Mansfield found space outside the box, but his effort sailed inches over the bar.

However, the deadlock was broken when Crowley played a delightful through ball to Iruka Nnaemeka and he expertly slotted home.

Bandon started the second half on the front foot and could have extended their lead when sub O’Driscoll found himself free but the Crosshaven keeper did exceptionally well to push his effort away.

However, from the resulting corner they went two in front as again O’Driscoll found space in the box and poked the ball home from close range.

Crosshaven almost pulled a goal back in the 60th minute, when Zinny’s powerful effort came off the crossbar. They came close again after Carlos Saurez ran onto a loose ball but shot narrowly wide.

Bandon increased their lead against the run of play in the 67th minute.

Bandon players and management celebrate their victory over Crosshaven in the U17 Tom O’Callaghan Cup Final at Turner’s Cross. Picture: Martin Walsh.

BANDON: Sam O’Brien, Liam Platt, David Whelton, Coen Crowley, Eric Cleasson, Inga Magade, Dara Crowley, Konrad Murawka, John O’Brien, Adam Kelly, Iruka Nnaemeka.

Subs: Brian O’Driscoll for O’Brien (h-t), Olaf Kelly for Murawka (74), Adam Barry for Nnaemeka (84), Olaf Kelly for Dara Crowley (88).

CROSSHAVEN: Oisin Murphy, Sean Canty, Oisin Noonan, Sam Kelleher, Sam Dorney, Rory Deane, Shay Murphy, Daniel Calnan, Jake Twohig, Fionn Mansfield, Kevin Zinny.

Subs: Carlos Saurez for Dorney (h-t), Eoghan O’Sullivan for Calnan (h-t), Curro Jimenez for Twohig (63), Adam Murphy for Deane (86).

Referee: Pat O’Keeffe.