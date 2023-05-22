Carrigaline Hibernians pip Grenagh to land Sean Williams U18 Cup

Carrigaline Hibernians 2 Grenagh United 1

CARRIGALINE Hibernians captured the Daly Industrial Supplies U18 Sean Williams Cup after a thrilling game at Castletreasure.

This competition is named after a great football man and it was wonderful to see his parents Denis and Joan with his sisters Caroline and Deirdre there to present the cup.

Joan Williams presents the cup to Dominic O'Herlihy-Coughlan. Picture: David Keane.

After a pulsating start, Hibs took an early lead through Man of the Match Smakour Oumorou, when he scored a fine solo goal. However, Sean Brown equalised five minutes before half-time when he turned in a Zack Hickey corner. Hibs made the better start to the second half and regained the lead when Ossama Audanamanem scored a wonder goal from 30 yards and that was enough to win the cup.

Hibs were quick out of the blocks and could have taken the lead after only two minutes. Oumorou weaved his way into the box and laid a delightful ball to Sean Twomey his effort went the wrong side of the post.

It took United time to settle but when John Walsh and Zach Hickey combined in the 12th minute it took a good save from the Hibs keeper Theo Ruth to deny Walsh. Ruth was tested again two minutes later when a Hickey effort was heading for the roof of the net only for the Hibs keeper to make a telling save.

Hibs then took the lead in the 20th minute when Oumorou raced towards goal leaving two defenders in his wake and stuck the ball beautifully into the right corner.

Grenagh United's Paul Ahern wins the ball ahead of Carrigaline Hibernians' Dominic O'Herlihy-Coughlan. Picture: David Keane.

They could have increased their lead five minutes later when Oumorou put a dangerous corner but Evan Cotter saw his powerful header go inches. Grenagh came agonisingly close to levelling when Sean Brown danced into the box and laid off a superb ball to Walsh who crashed his shot against the crossbar.

However, they tied it up two minutes later when Brown turned in a Hickey corner.

Hibs started the second half on the front foot. When Oumorou made a strong run from midfield in the 50th minute he was brought down outside the United box. Audanamanem's free flew into the top corner of the net.

They could have been further ahead in the 60th minute when Oumorou sent Audanamanem clear but Conor Reagan raced off his line to make a smart save.

United thought they equalised when Hickey drove a shot low toward the bottom corner but somehow Ruth got down to push the ball around the post.

Grenagh were looking for a leveller but were nearly caught on the break in the 74th minute, Oumorou broke from midfield and squared the ball for the incoming Evan Canty, whose effort wide from close range. They came close again after Aaron Lyne set up Hickey but his near-post header flashed across the face of the goal.

It was a very tense final five minutes for Hibs they were pinned inside their own half but they defended for their lives to emerge victorious.

CARRIGALINE HIBERNIANS: Theo Ruth, Jack Levis, Roan Lyne, Dominic O’Herlihy-Coughlan, Evan Cotter, Luke McGreevy, Brian Lucey, Sean Thomey, Edwin Sibanda, Smakour Oumorou, Ossama Audanamanem.

Subs: Eoin McGrath for McGreevy (43), Evan Canty for Lyne (ht), Jack Goulding for Sibanda (68), Damiano Sforza for Twomey (83).

GRENAGH UNITED: Conor Reagan, Olan Falvey, Paul Ahern, Dan Twomey, Robert Coleman, Aaron Lyne, Fionn O’Riordan, Danny Hickey, John Walsh, Zack Hickey, Sean Brown.

Subs: Mike Russell for Walsh (71), Patrick Kiely for O’Riordan (71), Padraig O’Connell for Hickey (81).

Referee: Paul Bowdren.