Douglas Hall deny Carrigaline U17 title and set up a three-team playoff

Douglas Hall 2 Carrigaline United 1

DOUGLAS Hall beat Carrigaline United in a thrilling Daly Industrial Supplies U17 Premier League encounter at Moneygourney.

Carrigaline only needed a point to seal the title. However, after this, there will be now a three-way playoff between College Corinthians, Douglas Hall and Carrig to see who will be crowned champions of this very competitive league.

The home side Hall held a one-goal advantage at halftime after a fine finish by substitute Andrew Murray.

Carrig levelled the game on the hour mark when their captain Rob Walker headed home from close range. However, the Hall never panicked and while playing their beautiful brand of football they regained the advantage through Louka Mohan with nine minutes remaining in the game to give them a chance of winning the title in the coming weeks.

Sean O'Kelly at full stretch for Carrigaline United as he attempts to stay in control of the ball against Douglas Hall. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Both sides made a nervous start to the game and there were very few chances in the opening 15 minutes of play. Ronan O’Shea for the Hall had the first real chance, when he danced into the box in the 18th minute, but was denied by an excellent save from Robert Barry.

They came close to the breakthrough again three minutes later, Man of the Match Brian Lenihan found space outside the box, however, Barry pulled off a magnificent save to tip the ball over the bar.

Carrig threatened in the 43rd minute, Cian Spillane drove a dangerous ball across the box, but Lucas Keating was great-full to make the save at the second attempt.

The home side broke the deadlock a minute later, Ronan O’Kelly put in a superb cross to find Andrew Murray on the edge of the box and he expertly lobbed Barry in the Carrig goal to take the lead.

Both sides continued to play attacking football from the restart and the visitors came close to an equaliser in the 54th minute when Sean Murphy got a good view on goal, but his effort went narrowly wide.

Hall had a good chance to increase their lead four minutes later, Ronan O’Kelly found space inside the visitors' box, but he dragged his effort wide.

It was level in the 60th minute when Carrig’s Rob Walker's powerful header flew into the roof of the net.

Ronan O’Shea thought he restored Hall’s lead in the 78th minute when his powerful effort was heading for the roof of the net, but Barry pulled off another superb save to tip his effort over the bar.

They did go ahead three minutes later when Louka Mohan scored from close range to wild scenes around the ground which set up the three-way playoff.

DOUGLAS HALL: Lucas Kennedy, Ben Heas, Owin Twohig, Eoin Kelly, Dara O’Duen, George Howard, Ronan O’Kelly, Louka Mohan, Ronan O’Shea, Ronan Twomey, Brian Lenihan.

Subs: Andrew Murray for Twomey (35), Charlie O’Shea for O’Kelly (60), Rhys Oloty for Mohan (90).

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Robert Barry, Rob Walker, Conor O’Leary, Eoghan Murphy, Prince Iyalla, Sean O’Kelly, Cian Spillane, Sean O’Connor, Sean Murphy, Temidayo Alade, Dion Davison.

Subs: Sean Nolan for O’Kelly (50), Calum Landa for Alade (63), Darragh Murphy for Spillane (68), Dylan Sutton for Davison (83).

Referee: Timmy Kelleher.

Assistant referees: Dave Finnegan, Damien Klier.