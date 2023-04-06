Naomh Abán v Glanmire: U21 ladies football title up for grabs

IT may be the Easter weekend but there is no let-up for Cork ladies footballers as the club season gets underway at the top flight.

On top of that there are also a number of U21 games being played, with Naomh Abán and Glanmire meeting in the A final on Monday at the Páirc Ui Chaoimh 4G pitch at 3pm.

Both sides enjoyed good wins in their respective semi-finals, with Glanmire getting the better of the defending champions Mourneabbey in a close tie.

Naomh Abán, backboned by a share of players from the side that won the Cork and Munster junior championships got the better of Éire Óg.

Evie Twomey and Lucy Greene will be two of the players Glanmire will look go, whilst their defence will need to keep a close eye on Grace Murphy, amongst others, if they are to come out on top.

However, Glanmire won't be thinking too much about that tie today as they are on the road tonight as they get the Senior Division 1 league underway with a trip to Clonakilty.

Glanmire play at intermediate level in the championship but at the higher level in the league and it has stood them in good stead over the last few seasons. They are a young side overall and playing at this level is a huge plus for these players.

Glanmire's Abbie O'Mahony will hope her side gets off to a winning start in the league tonight. Picture: David Keane

They will be using the league to get themselves ready for the championship in the months ahead.

Clon have a nice blend of young and experienced players and with home advantage will be favourites to take the points and get their campaign off to a winning start.

Sunday will see the defending league champions, Éire Óg get their campaign underway with a difficult away trip to Inch Rovers.

Inch had a poor season last year by their standards, not helped by more than their fair share of injuries, and will be looking to improve on that, starting on Sunday.

Aghada are at home to Araglen Desmonds Bui and the former will be one of the sides to watch this year, particularly in the Championship.

With players like Hannah Looney, Roisin Phelan, Amy O'Connor, Sarah, and Rachel Leahy in their ranks they will be a test for anyone, especially after the inter-county season comes to an end. Looney and Phelan won't feature this weekend as they are on the ladies football All-Star trip to Texas.

All players have been released from the senior side to play this week, but dual stars are unlikely to feature with Cork due to play Galway in the camogie league final on Sunday week.

Castlehaven are also in the top flight this year for the league and have a difficult opening tie against Bride Rovers.

One side that is missing is Mourneabbey who have been relegated, losing the relegation play-off to St Val's.

But they are a side you can never judge on league form as at least nine of their players are caught up with Cork and are generally not available.

The lower level will give their new manager, Ronan McCarthy, the opportunity to learn more about his squad before the established ones return.

Fixtures

THURSDAY

Senior Division 1 League: Clonakilty v Glanmire, 7.45pm.

U21 C semi-final: Castlehaven v Douglas, Castlehaven, 8pm.

FRIDAY

U21 B semi-final: O'Donovan Rossa v Kinsale, 6pm, Skibbereen.

SUNDAY

Senior Division 1 League: Inch Rovers v Éire Óg, Valley Rovers v Kinsale, Aghada v Araglen Desmonds Bui, Castlehaven v Bride Rovers, Fermoy v St Val's, all are scheduled for 3pm but are subject to change.

U21 D semi-final: Rosscarbery v Lisgoold, Rosscarbery, 4pm.

MONDAY

U21 A final: Naomh Abán v Glanmire, Páirc Ui Chaoimh 4G pitch, 3pm.

U21 D semi-final: Youghal v Ibane Ladies, Youghal, 6pm.