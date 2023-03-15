Cheltenham: Doneraile jockey Darragh O'Keeffe lands 22-1 winner on Maskada

THERE was a first Festival winner for Darragh O'Keeffe at Cheltenham on Wednesday as he steered Henry de Bromhead's Maskada to victory in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual.

Jumping the final fence alongside defending champion Global Citizen and Dinoblue, the 22-1 shot took advantage of a jolting error from 7-2 favourite Dinoblue to scorch to a six-and-a-half-length victory.

Jockey Darragh O'Keeffe celebrates on Maskada. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

De Bromhead said: "She was really good, we're delighted with her. Darragh gave her a super ride so I'm delighted for him, it's his first winner here, that's brilliant.

"I'm delighted for the Marigas (owners) they are great supporters of ours and we had a nice winner for them on Saturday and here today.

"We bought her last season, just before Punchestown, and she had a nice run there. They have some very good broodmares and she looked ideal to add to the band. She had good form in the UK, I don't think we've done a lot with her.

"She had form over further and in soft ground so we are delighted."