Players like Gavin Coombes deserve a chance to break through to the Irish Rugby squad

IRISH rugby has been on an upward trajectory in recent months and after winning their first three Six Nations games, it seems like their championship to lose.

For many of the players on the team getting a place on the match-day squad is proving more and more difficult.

As performances within that cemented 21 players get better through each international game, the race for each position gets tougher for those who are on the fringes.

During their break in games, Head Coach Andy Farrell informed 12 of his players that they would be released from the Ireland squad in order to get game-time with their provinces.

For these 12 players, there would probably be two varying reactions. Some would have welcomed the chance to put themselves in contention ahead of the trip to Italy, while others might worry that they have been put out of sight altogether.

This begs the question, how difficult is it to break through the impenetrable Irish squad to gain more international experience before the World Cup?

It is obvious from coaches, players, and fans alike that everyone wants this Irish team to win and succeed in this tournament and quite possibly, this means sticking with the tried and tested players that have been there for years.

But players that were released from the squad to play for their province also put in incredible performances, some of whom deserve a start against the Italians.

If you take Gavin Coombes for example, since being dropped by Farrell last November, the Munster No 8’s form has been outstanding. He continued that in Munster’s effortless 58-3 win over a shocking Osprey’s side by scoring a hat-trick.

In terms of staking a claim on that No.8 jersey, Coombes couldn’t have done much more, yet it still remains unknown how much interest Andy Farrell takes in these URC trashings.

In years gone by, those on the outskirts, like Coombes is now, would have looked at the Italy game as a chance to get into the team, but it is evidentially clear that wholesale agendas are not on the tables.

With a Grand Slam at stake, you can understand the reluctance to change up the team too much, especially after Italy’s display against France in the opening round of fixtures.

But if you are looking at this game from a development angle, and basing it off form, there is no reason that there should be no room for changes to freshen up the side, even if these were on the bench.

Keith Earls was a notable absentee from Munster’s match day squad, after also being released from the Irish camp.

Keith Earls in training. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It is unclear whether this absence was injury-related but for a player who is now two caps shy of winning a century, Earls hasn’t exactly pressed his claims.

However, he is still highly valued by Farrell, who would love nothing more than to see the Limerick man hit his 100th cap. With that in mind, the Irish head coach might be inclined to include Earls on the bench for the Italian game.

LIMITED

Looking forward to the Rugby World Cup, which begins in September of this year it is difficult to see another opportunity for younger players and likewise older ones to get international matches.

The possible sub-standard URC opposition faced by the Irish provinces during the break might be a good enough reason for Farrell to stick with his usual selection of players, but should players suffer losing out on huge games because of the poor teams they face.

Within reason, Farrell should be looking to keep as much continuity to his squad, while also allowing players that have stood up and performed with their respective teams to get a chance against Italy.

Not only would it show that different players are able to adapt and play together but it will also give him more options going into the business end of the Six Nations. This is a vital time for players on the fringes to get valuable playing time with a squad that is currently in a great run of form.

If players that were released from the squad played well in the URC games, regardless of their weaker opposition, then they should be considered for the Italian game.

Player development at an international level is of utmost importance in a World Cup year, which will give Ireland the depth they need for that competition.