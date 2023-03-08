Ryan Sheehan can't wait to represent Cork and Knocknaheeny on the world stage

THERE was big news on the Irish Muay Thai front when Cork fighting sensation and triple Bantamweight WBC Champion Ryan Sheehan sighed for one of the biggest promotion companies in the world: One Championship.

The northsider now joins fellow Cork man Sean Clancy as the only Irish fighters in the One Championship stable.

He will fight one of Thailand’s greatest legends Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok Thailand on March 17. The St Patrick's Day can be watched on the One Championship YouTube channel for free.

The One Championship is a Singaporean combat sports Promotion and has fighters from right across the globe. They are now the fourth biggest sports social platforms in the World with 407 million viewers.

This is a great opportunity for Professional fighter Ryan to showcase his skill and the sky’s the limit for the Knocknaheeny man, however, he knows how dangerous of a fighter Sam-A is, as he has fought over 400 professional fights.

This is a catch weight contest with no titles on the line and Sam-A has a very impressive record of 371 wins, 48 losses and 9 draws and is a former World Flyweight Muay Thai Champion.

He is regarded as one of the best fighters in the World and is known for his strong defence and counter offence.

Sheehan has no illusions about the calibre of his opponent. He has been in training camp for the last five weeks and will fly out to Bangkok two weeks before the fight.

“This is a huge opportunity for me and I’m really looking forward to the fight,” Ryan said.

“My trainer Martin Horgan and myself were talking to One Championship Promotions for the last 12 months, so I’m keeping myself busy in the gym.

Cork coach Martin Horgan, Siam Warriors, with rising star Ryan Sheehan.

"When we eventually signed up a few weeks ago and I was so excited, however, we knew about the fight three months ago so I went straight into training camp to prepare.

“I’m being pounding the roads for an hour at 6am every morning since Christmas.

"I then have go to work in BWG in Little Island and it's back to the Siam Warriors Gym in the Rock’s Steps off Blarney Street for a three-hour session with Martin, so it's been a very intense few months.

"We had to wait for the promotion company to announce everything before I could publicly announce it myself.

The guy I’m fighting is a legend of the sport in his own country and around the world, but I have no fear of fighting him in his own backyard.

“This is probably the biggest fight of my career so far and in front of the world stage and I see this fight as a huge stepping stone for me going forward.”

Ryan Sheehan, World Muay Thai Boxing double champion, centre, at a reception in his honour at Cork City Hall with his friends Alan Raggett and Colm Coughlan. Picture: David Keane.

The very likeable Sheehan is a very proud Irishman, but more importantly proud of his Knocknaheeny community.

It’s not often that we have a World Champion on our doorstep, but the 25-year-old continues to promote his club Siam Warriors and his community with pride.

ROOTS

“I’m so proud to represent my country, my county and most importantly my community Knocknaheeny on the international stage and I hope I can make everyone proud by putting in a battling performance.

“I seriously think that we as a sport don’t get the recognition that we deserve at times, but now with the One Championship company promoting us on a world stage hopefully we can see more people joining the sport.

Picture: David Keane.

“I haven’t fought for a two-year period because of Covid and I’m itching to get back in the ring and hope everyone at home will tune in to watch, in what will be an all-action contest.

"I have been a lot of sparring in the last two months to get me into condition and ring ready.

We have left no stone unturned for this fight and hopefully all the hard work and dedication over the last ten years will stand to me on the night.

“I want to take this time to thank my employer BWG for the continuing support as they have been brilliant to me giving me time off so I can prepare for all my fights.

"I also want to thank my family and friends as they have always supported me from day one and I hope I can make everyone proud on Paddy’s Day.”