Cork boxers have played a huge part in Ireland's successful Olympic boxing history

ONE hundred years ago, Irish boxers were preparing to take part in the Olympic games, which were taking place, the following year in Paris.

This was the first year Ireland as a Free State would participate in the games, next year to mark the centenary of the games in the French capital, the Olympic games of 2024 will return to Paris.

This year Irish boxers are now attempting to qualify for the games, the Cork interest remains with Christina Desmond who recently returned as a European Elite Silver Medallist.

Christina was a junior Olympian in China in 2014.

She was also a junior World Silver Medallist.

Speaking in Cork a month ago Irish head coach and now legend Zaur Antia said if Christina reaches and displays her full potential she can make the Olympic team.

Cork boxers represented Ireland on numerous occasions over the last century.

In 1924 Leeside was represented by Willie Boy Murphy, Joe Kelleher and Mossy Doyle.

In Amsterdam in 1928 Willie Boy Murphy also flew the Rebel Flag in Los Angeles.

In 1932 Jim Murphy represented his County and Country.

In 1948 Tim O’Sullivan was selected to represent his Country at the London games.

However, following another famous IABA stroke, he was deselected and replaced.

President of the IABA, Mr Pat Ryan, pictured in Bishop Lucey Par with the family of the late Albie Murphy. (L-R) Donna Deane, Breda Skillington, Rita Murphy, Pat Ryan, Janet Murphy and Denis Murphy. Picture: Doug Minihane

At the time Charlie Atta was President of the Cork County Boxing Board and he subsequently exposed the injustice to Tim O’Sullivan.

The embarrassed IABA then presented Tim O’Sullivan with a Gold 1948 Olympic Trialist Medal.

This medal was on display at the Cork Boxing Memorabilia exhibition at the Cork City Library in 2019.

In 1960 Paddy Kenny from the News Boys Boxing Club represented Cork and Ireland at the Rome games, he shared a dressing room with Mohamad Ali and many years later received a letter from the Greatest, then living in Coventry he said that letter was his greatest boxing souvenir.

He kept in regular contact by phone with Tim O’Sullivan as both athletes boxed with the same club.

The three pictures on this page shows a plaque being unveiled to Packy O’Mahony an outstanding professional boxer who never got an opportunity to participate in the Olympics but remains an integral part of the Cork Boxing story.

World boxing champion Jack McAuliffe is recalled for his outstanding boxing achievements and if given the opportunity would surely have made a big impression at any Olympic games.

The third picture featured is a plaque being unveiled to the legendary Cork boxing coach the late Albie Murphy of Sunnyside B.C.

Albie Murphy made a unique contribution to the promotion of Club, County and Irish boxing.

He coached Sunnyside boxers to make Cork boxing history and to represent their Country with distinction as Olympians.

In 1984 Kieran Joyce represented Ireland in Los Angeles, and returned to the Olympics four years later in 1988.

These games took place in Seoul. Joyce boxed exceptionally well at both Olympiads.

Two split decisions cost him at least Olympic Bronze Medals. In 2014 at the centenary celebration of the Cork County Boxing Board Kieran Joyce was selected as the Cork Boxer of the century, Gordon Joyce Kieran’s brother came very close to being selected as an Olympian.

In 1992 Paul Buttimer represented Ireland as an Olympian. Paul had won four Elite Irish Titles and gave his all in the ring.

He was a great ambassador for the Sunnyside Club and was superbly coached by Albie Murphy.

The last of Cork Olympians, again another Sunnyside man Michael Roche represented Ireland at the Olympics in Melbourne in 2000.

Pictured at the Jack McAuliffe plaque, (unveiled by Bernard Allen, former Lord Mayor in 1988) at Bishop Lucey Park, Cork were Paddy McSweeney, treasurer Cork Ex Boxers; Mick O'Brien, president Cork County boxing board; Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan, Bernard Allen, Conal Thomas, sponsor of the Cork county boxing board and Tim O'Sullivan, president Cork ex boxers.

Roche won five Elite Titles. He was a classy boxer who displayed a unique style. At this stage Albie Murphy had died and Roche was coached by Kieran Joyce.

In Melbourne Michael Roche suffered a loss of form. However, his appearance at the Melbourne games in 2000 insured that Cork Boxing was represented on the Olympic stage in the current century.

At the Olympic games over the last century Ireland have won 35 Medals. The boxers have won 18 of these including 3 Gold Medals.

This year Cork County Boxing Championships were completed last weekend. The standard of boxing was high and very competitive.

The Flor McCarthy Cup was won by the Mayfield Boxing Club who in a nail biting finish had 13 County Champions to 12 titles won by the Charleville Boxing Club.

This cup is named after a man who was very prominent in Cork boxing circles in the 1940’s, fifties and sixties and was the father of Derry Mc Carthy, the President of the Cork Ex-Boxers Association.

A full report on the 2023 County Boxing Championships will be published in a two-page photo special on Tuesday next 7th March.

Cork Boxing congratulates Christina Desmond on her Gold Medal success at the very prestigious international tournament in Bulgaria last weekend.

74th Strandja International Boxing Tournament, Sofia, Bulgaria 26/2/2023

The last six months has seen a rich vein of form from the athlete who remains the Queen of Cork Boxing.