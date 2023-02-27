Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 10:48

Cork boss Shane Ronayne able to look at various options in big win over Donegal

Rebels had no problem getting the upper hand on their Ulster opponents on Sunday
Libby Coppinger, Cork, takes on Katie Dowds and Shelly Twohig, Donegal. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Rory Noonan

AS days go they couldn’t have gone much better for Cork as they destroyed Donegal in their Lidl NFL tie and for manager Shane Ronaye it gave him the opportunity to make wholesale changes in the second half.

Cork were in cruise control and he made 14 changes and got the chance to get game time into the legs of more players, some returning after injury and others getting first opportunities to impress.

“We were very happy to have been able to get so many players on today. At the start of the league campaign, we didn’t think there would be any game we could do that.

“Unfortunately Donegal are missing a lot of players and they are going through a tough period at the moment, and I don’t envy the position Maxi (Curran, Donegal manager) is in at present, especially facing that journey home after a game like that.

“But we had to concentrate on ourselves and I thought we played very well in spurts and we are very happy to get game time into more players again.

“Young and not so young players making their debuts and one or two coming back from small knocks. The likes of Ellen Twomey who got a point at the end it’s great for her and it’s the first opportunity in the league for some.

We tried out a few things today, with Rachel Leahy at wing-back and I thought she combined very well with Libby.

“Also we were able to work well with the camogie again this weekend and we have a good relationship and that will be very important going forward for the dual players.

The slight chance of Cork being involved in a relegation battle are gone after the win as Cork can now focus on Kerry on St Patrick’s Day and then Meath after that.

“That Kerry game is going to be very important as they are on the crest of a wave at the moment and we only have that one and the Meath one before we head into the Munster championship.

“That’s going to be very competitive and we will have to use those two ties to try and find our strongest team to ensure we are set for the championship."

Ruthless Cork ladies footballers make short work of Donegal

#cork gaacork gaaladies football
