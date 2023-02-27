Cork Athletics Board recognise special achievements from 2022

AWARDS were made to 60 athletes, along with a number of special presentations, at the Kingsley Hotel in recognition of their achievements during 2022.

The awards by the Cork Athletics Board comprised of those from the county who had represented Ireland at all levels, along with a number of young aspiring athletes who received bursary grants.

A special presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award was made to Paddy Buckley, former Chairman of Cork Athletics Board. Paddy is pictured with current chairman, Pat Walsh, and Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland. Picture: John Walshe

In welcoming the large attendance, Pat Walsh, Chairman of Cork Athletics, said after a gap of three years it was wonderful to be back again to recognise the achievements of those from the county.

"This ceremony has grown over the years and tonight it would appear it’s the biggest we’ve had so far.

Lucy-May Sleeman of Leevale receiving her Aspiring Young Athlete grant from Pat Walsh, Chairman, Cork Athletics. On the right is Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland. Picture: John Walshe

"We’ve been doing this now for 15 or 16 years and its only right that we should honour those who have worn the green singlet, along with the aspiring young athletes."

Breda Gaffney of Mallow AC receiving her International Award from Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland. Also pictured is Pat Walsh, Chairman, Cork Athletics Board. Picture: John Walshe

Guest on honour on the night was Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland, who said it was fantastic to celebrate the Cork athletics talent present on the night.

“Year by year, we in Athletics Ireland are trying to improve, just as you as athletes are.

“Keep working hard, there are great opportunities out there and I look forward to following your careers over the coming years."

Maeve O'Neill of Doheny Athletic Club receiving her Aspiring Young Athlete grant from Pat Walsh, Chairman, Cork Athletics. Also pictured is Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland. Picture: John Walshe

Although not all honoured were available to attend, among those who received International Awards were Reece Ademola of Leevale who just missed out on a long jump medal at the World U20 Championships in Columbia.

Others honoured for Irish representative appearances included Fiona Santry (East Cork), Vivian Foley (Eagle), Padraig Mullins, Alex O’Shea (St Finbarr’s), Breda Gaffney, Paul Moloney (Mallow), along with Leevale athletes Louise Shanahan, Michelle Finn, Jane Buckley, Michelle Kenny, Sinead O’Connor, Okwu Backari, John Shine, Joan Healy, and Conor McAuley.

Conor McAuley of Leevale with his International Award. Also pictured are Pat Walsh, Chairman, Cork Athletics, and Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland. Picture: John Walshe

A special presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award was made to Paddy Buckley, former Chairman of the Cork Athletics Board and one of the driving forces behind the Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon over the years.