Cork's Lizzie Lee and Tipperary native James Hayes wins the first BHAA race of 2023

THE first BHAA race of 2023 saw a new name taking the overall honours in James Hayes while Lizzie Lee showed she was well recovered from a calf injury when easily winning the women’s race.

A slightly altered course was used for the race, the IFF-Dupont 5km, which saw a large turnout of almost 400 on a fine morning.

Tipperary native James Hayes, representing the Department of Education, notched up his first BHAA win, the Cork Track Club member getting away from East Cork’s James McCarthy (Rooskagh Coffee) in the closing stages for an eight-second victory, 15:11 to 15:19.

“James led it out for the first two or three kilometers, it’s a nice course and a good start to the year,” said Hayes, who lives in Glanmire.

“I’m delighted to get that win, it’s my first in Cork for a while and I’m looking forward now to the national masters cross-country in a couple of weeks time.”

Although regular winner John Meade crossed the line third in 15:22, as he wasn’t registered that prize went to Eric Curran (Merck) who finished four seconds further back.

Lee, representing Apple, was delighted with her victory, her time of 16:10 giving the 2016 Olympian almost a minute to spare over Michelle Kenny (Dept of Education) who recorded 17:09.

“This is my first race since October as I’ve been struggling all winter with a calf injury,” said Lee.

Leevale runners James Grufferty, Michelle Kenny and Alfie Davis pictured at the IFF-Dupont 5km at Little Island. Picture: John Walshe

“I’ve done no speed work or the like, just endurance work such as 10 miles a day, so I’m thrilled.” Carol Finn (Carol Finn Physical Therapy) – like Lee and Kenny, also a Leevale member - finished third in 17:35.

The first road race of the year saw a new and welcome innovation for the Cork BHAA as they used their recently purchased chip timing for the first time.

In the current era of inflated entry fees, it would be hard to find better value than the unchanging €5 (registered) and €10 (non-reg) they continue to charge for their events.

Results:

Men:

1 J Hayes (Dept of Educ) 15:11; 2 J McCarthy (Rooskagh Coffee) 15:19; 3 J Meade (temp-reg) 15:22; 4 E Curran (Merck) 15:26; 5 A Noone (Dept of Educ) 15:30; 6 D Mullins (temp-reg) 15:48.

Team: (Grade A) 1 UCC 41; 2 Dept of Education 92; 3 Apple 176. (Grade B) 1 Navy 79; 2 Stryker 103; 3 MTU 139. (Grade C) 1 Musgrave 156; 2 Dell Technologies 179; 3 Eli Lilly 210.

Women:

1 L Lee (Apple, F40) 16:10; 2 M Kenny (Dept of Educ, F40) 17:09; 3 C Finn (Carol Finn Physical Therapy) 17:35; 4 M Moynihan (Complete Moynihan) 17:59; 5 R MacKeown (Run with Ros, F45) 18:05; 6 L O’Sullivan (temp-reg) 18:08.

Team:

(Grade A) 1 Dept of Education 69; 2 Apple 225. (GradeB) 1 HSE 121; 2 Harty Tax Consulting 192. (Grade C) 1 Complete Financial 329; 2 UCC 579.