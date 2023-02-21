Conor Clancy's PhD to benefit Cork GAA sports science approach

Conor Clancy, the lead sports scientist with the Cork senior hurling team, is undertaking a ground-breaking PhD study that should ensure the county is to the forefront of developments in the field.

The Mitchelstown native, who graduated from the University of Limerick with a degree in sport and exercise sciences, will undertake research in GPS and athletic profiling at county and club level as part of the PhD, which is taken through TU Dublin under the guidance of Dr Kieran Collins.

Clancy is delighted to be able to combine the study – based at Páirc Uí Chaoimh – with his role with the Cork team, which now stretches to three years.

“I would have done my placement here in 2021, so I’m in the system a couple of years now,” he says.

“I finished my undergrad in UL last year and Aidan would have suggested that this might be a route that Cork might look to fund for me down the line.

“That was kind of the brainchild straightaway. Cork were asking if I’d be potentially interested in doing a PhD study with them and it was kind of a no-brainer for me really, to be honest.

“I was already in the system and a lot of the data would have been collected with the seniors already and the underage teams. There were a lot of good things happening and that was kind of the genesis of it.”

Having such a deep involvement with Cork at senior and development squad level, working under high-performance manager Aidan O’Connell, affords Clancy a wealth of data which can then be mined.

“GPS is going to be one side of it,” he says, “and the other side of it then is going to be looking at athletic profiling.

“The testing days that we do with our underage squads and senior squads, it’s basically a combination of all of that data. Off the back of that then, the idea of the PhD is to have some sort of framework, to help the lads who are transitioning from 20s or minors, or club teams, to our senior panels.

“Basically, it’s about getting them to up what we’d call our elite senior standard as quickly as possible.

“A lot of the framework is already in place within Cork to transition lads from minors to 20s and 20s to senior.

“A lot of good things are happening there – we had 500 kids in last week, doing their fitness-testing and strength-testing.

“I would say that there is a gap between club and county and it hasn’t been researched a lot, so that’s probably an area where we can give things out to clubs, to coaches or strength and conditioning coaches.

“It’s about bridging the gap. If we could take what we’re doing and give it to clubs, that would be the ideal scenario.”

The sports scientist role with the senior team is a key one in the modern game, where players are performing at ever-higher levels.

“It’s 24/7, to be honest!” Clancy says.

“Between myself and the strength and conditioning coach Stephen Casey, we probably see more of the players than any of the coaches do.

“We’d be in contact with them the other 22 hours of the day as well as training but yeah, it’s training days, it’s match days, it’s everything.

“My side of house on it, I assist Stephen with S&C, that’s one part of it, but on top of that I monitor their training-load demands, through their GPS.

“You look at how much they’re covering in a week, how much they’re covering in games, and we’re able to prescribe our training weeks then, depending on how much they’re doing week on week.”

It’s an area that will only become more advanced, which is why Clancy’s work and that of the others involved is important in ensuring Cork keep up with advances as well as making some of their own.

“Even my own research is very novel – I think there’s been a small bit of it done in rugby but nothing like it within a GAA framework,” he says.

“It’s an area that’s only going to grow, down the line. We’ve three MTU students and three UL students and each one of them is placed within a team in the system, from senior down to minor in football and hurling.

“I co-ordinate them week to week so, again, it’s about having uniformity in place in terms of what we’re doing with every team.

“That’s building up the system then over the years, collecting the same data and helping the coaches co-ordinate.”