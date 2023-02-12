UCC suffer Ashbourne Cup final heartbreak after extra time

TUD 1-11 UCC 0-13 (after extra time)

HEARTBREAK for UCC as TUD make history to capture their first Ashbourne Cup title with a free in injury time of extra time, just 12 months after being crowned Purcell Cup winners.

Controversy overshadowed the competition as UL were disqualified from the last four on the eve of the semis but the College's only concern was getting their hands on the big prize.

UCC looked to have done enough as the clock ticked towards full time but a 62nd-minute Roisin McCormack free tied it up at the death and she then hit the late extra-time winner.

All through it was close as little separated the sides and it was 0-8 a piece at the full-time whistle and just as they did in the semi-final the day before, UCC had to again go to extra time.

Both sides battle furiously Megan Dowdall's goal six minutes into extra time looked to be the score that would decide the contest as they went 1-9 to 0-9 ahead but showing huge spirit UCC battled back. Cliona O'Leary converted a free to put two between the sides as they turned around for the remaining 10 minutes.

UCC applied a lot of pressure but TUD defended strongly as they stood firm. UCC kept working hard and winning a free, Cliona O'Leary duly pointed.

Dowdall responded but again UCC dug deep and two in a row from Laura Hayes and Clodagh Finn tied it up again and as the full-time whistle loomed and penalties looked to be on the cards.

UCC did have a chance but it wasn't to be and TUD swept down the field. Laura Hayes appeared to have been fouled but play continued, driving the ball forward TUD won a free out on the wing. Up stepped McCormack who showed nerves of steel to create history for TUD.

Scorers for TUD: M Dowdall 1-3, R McCormack 0-5 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), K Finnegan, C Gannon, S Daly 0-1 each.

UCC: C O'Leary 0-6 (0-5 f), C Finn, L Hayes 0-3 each, S O'Brien 0-1.

TUD: R Atkinson; C Shanahan, R Brennan, L Robinson; C Gannon, N Gannon, A Heffernan; G Couch, N Manogue; N Keeneghan, E Young; K Finnegan; M Dowdall, R Mc Cormick, S Barcoe.

Subs: S Daly for E Young (43), A Heffernan for S Barcoe (h-t), J Moore for G Couch (76).

UCC: M Lynch; R McCarthy, C Carroll, M Murphy; M Ring, A Healy, A Cashman; C O'Leary, E Heffernan; O Kelleher, L Hayes, E Murphy, S O'Brien, C Finn, K Blaire.

Subs: I Sheehan for A Cashman (39), R Conway for C Blaire (40), M Barrett for C Heffernan (48), L Leenane for C Finn (52), C Finn for O Kelleher (68).