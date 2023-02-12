Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 16:00

Saoirse McCarthy helps MTU to the Purcell Cup title with a big win over University of Galway

MTU Cork celebrate with The Purcell Cup

Mary Newman

MTU 2-10 

University of Galway 0-12 

INSPIRED by Cork star Saoirse McCarthy and helped by two first half goals which set the foundation for MTU to become crowned Electric Ireland Purcell Cup champions as the defeated University of Galway in UCD on Sunday afternoon.

Galway settled quickly and had opened up a 0-4 to 0-2 lead at the end of the opening quarter but with the MTU defense tightening up considerably UG began to feel the pressure.

Ella Wigginton-Barrett had the games opening goal on sixteen minutes and it gave MTU a lead they held to the final whistle. 

Keeping on the pressure MTU won a penalty and with Saoirse McCartan dispatching it to the net, they opened up a five point lead and the stretched it out even more with a point.

MTU were 2-5 to 0-5 ahead at the interval.

UG made a great start to the second half hitting two points without reply and that cut the gap to three points, but MTU responded with Orlaith Cahalane and Saoirse McCarthy hitting two more points.

UG began to win frees, Laura Kelly converted two and the gap was back to three.

MTU Cork’s Saoirse McCarthy lifts The Purcell Cup

Holding their composure MTU dug deep, captain Saoirse McCarthy was superb and winning a second penalty they went to finish the job but Fiona Ryan denied McCartan a second goal with a good save.

The sides then swapped points before a late Lauren Homan point gave UG no way back and saw MTU crowned deserving champions.

Cork captain Saoirse McCarthy was named as Player of the Match.

Scorers for MTU: S McCarthy 0-4 (fs), S McCartan 1-2 (1 pen, 0-1 (f), L Wigginton-Barrett 1-0, L Homan 0-2, H O' Leary, O Cahalane 0-1.

UG: L Kelly 0.10 ( 0-9 fs), T Canning, T Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

