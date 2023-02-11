Premier League: What awaits Man City?

FOR years, a lot of people involved in football, mostly opposing fans and some pundits, grumbled that Manchester City’s funding model was dubious to say the least. A Uefa investigation into any irregularity of their Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP) by City found, in 2020, that City committed "serious breaches" of FFP regulations between 2012 and 2016. A two year-ban from European competitions was however overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

For opposing fans, the judgement was a fudging of the decision in favour of a big club introducing oil financing into the game. For City owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group, and club fans, it was a vindication and on they went with their winning ways.

And that was that, it was pretty much seen as the end of the issue. So it came as a bit of surprise when, this week, the Premier League announced that after an investigation lasting more than four years, that it had charged City with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018.

2012 picture of Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini celebrating with the Premier League trophy. Mancini was the club manager between December 2009 and May 2013. A crucial time in the Premier League's investigation of the club finances. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Allegations

Over the 100 or so allegations, there are two main themes to the accusations. Firstly, that City artificially introduced money into the club with finances which actually came from the owners disguised as external commercial and sponsorship deals. Which, of course, would be a breach of the league’s FFP.

And secondly, that City then artificially deflated the costs of running the club by having the club manager (mainly Roberto Mancini) paid through contracts with an external company that was linked to the club owners but whose costs would not show on the club’s books. It is also claimed that the club failed to assist in the investigation of its these issues. A breach in itself.

These alleged breaches of Premier League FFP rules among others, have now been submitted to an independent commission appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel in accordance with Premier League rules.

Manchester City expressed their surprise at the Premier League actions and that the media had been briefed about the charges before the club was, they issued a statement saying;

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with," read the statement.

"The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

"As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

Once a judgement is made by the independent commission both City and the Premier League can appeal the decision to another reformed commission but can’t appeal it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport like the Uefa case.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts The Premier League trophy at Anfield on July 22, 2020. Man City denied them a title on three other occasions in recent years. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Repercussions

Sky Sports reported this week that the clubs pushing hardest to see City face the sternest punishment was mostly made up of the sides of the traditional top six clubs.

It’s an understandable anger from the point of view of Man United and Liverpool who finished runners-up to City on six occasions. And maybe even more so in the case of Liverpool coming up short by a single point on two ocassions despite claiming record point totals for a runner-up, while spending a fraction of what was available to City.

Should City be found guilty, they could face a multitude of punishments, from point deductions to suspension. But crucially, the league is allowed to punish what they deem necessary which leaves everything on the table including title removals.

It’s hard to see that happening realistically, but it’s also hard not to see a hefty consequence for City should they be found guilty.

Will Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stay with the club should City be found to have beached FFP rules. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Fallout

The belief being that City would be suspended from the Premier League would have a dire hit on staff and management as it’s unlikely that star players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, as well as manager Pep Guardiola, would hang around the Championship or even League One. And that’s even if they are accepted into their leagues. The FA are under no obligation to accept City into their leagues should they get booted out of the Premier League.

If that guilt is established one also has to wonder will similar investigations be coming for the likes of Chelsea? It may also stand as a warning to other nouveau riche clubs like Newcastle to be careful with their own spending.