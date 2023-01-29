Katie Quirke free rescues a point for Cork away to Waterford

Waterford 2-9 Cork 2-9

AN injury-time Katie Quirke free ensured it finished honours even between Waterford and Cork in Sunday’s Lidl LGFA National League Division 1 clash at Piltown, Kilkenny.

The Déise led throughout a hugely competitive encounter played out on a heavy pitch that prevented any chance of free-flowing football. Waterford were full value for their 2-4 to 1-3 interval lead and were 2-9 to 2-8 ahead heading deep into injury time.

Yet, a new-look Cork senior team dug deep and demonstrated admirable resolve to earn a draw from the jaws of defeat thanks to Quirke’s superbly converted leveller. A draw was a fair reflection on a game that will stand to both teams heading into the remaining rounds of the National League.

Heavy underfoot conditions on a poor playing surface made life difficult for both teams throughout the afternoon. Waterford had the benefit of having faced Kerry in their league opener at the same venue and got off to the perfect start.

Áine Fitzgerald found the back of the net inside the third minute and forced the visitors immediately on to the back foot.

Cork's Erika O'Shea and Waterford's Emma Murray watch the ball flying through the air. Picture: Patrick Browne

Cork were guilty of kicking some poor wides during the opening quarter but Libby Coppinger finished off a flowing move to get her side on the scoreboard after seven minutes. Cork’s tactic of utilising short kick-outs was having the desired effect as Lauren McGregor and Eimear Kiely exchanged points to make it 1-1 to 0-2.

Emma Murray burst up from the back to extend Waterford’s advantage before Katie Quirke responded at the opposite end.

That was Waterford’s cue to up the tempo and the Déise extended their advantage courtesy of a second goal after 23 minutes. A Kellyann Hogan free landed in front of the Cork goalmouth where Lauren McGregor reacted quickest and fired into the bottom corner. Two superb Hogan frees in quick succession made it 2-4 to 0-3 as half-time approached.

A hardworking Cork side were rewarded with an important goal just before the interval as Daire Kiely collected a Libby Coppinger pass and punished her opponents for turning over possession deep in their own half. Cork still trailed 2-4 to 1-3 at the break but were back in the game.

Emma Cleary reduced the deficit a minute after the restart from a rasping effort that was tipped over the crossbar. Emma Murray and Kellyann Hogan (free) responded but a pair of Katie Quireke scores (one free) made it 2-6 to 1-1 on 35 minutes.

Tiring limbs saw both teams get numbers behind the ball for the remainder of the fixture with a Kellyann Hogan score answered by Eimear Kiely. A crucial score arrived after 42 minutes when intense Cork pressure finally told and Erika O’Shea found the net.

Caragh McCarthy edged Waterford back in front shortly after but another Quirke free levelled matters, 2-8 to 2-8, with time almost up. Áine O’Neill was yellow-carded shortly before the end, leaving Waterford to finish the game with 14 players.

Prior to that, Emma Murray surged through to put the Déise ahead much to the delight of the Waterford supporters as a shock victory looked likely.

Katie Quirke had other ideas and coolly converted a free, six minutes into injury time, to earn Cork a deserved share of the points.

The Déise will attempt to register their first Division 1 win of 2023 at the expense of Mayo next Sunday. As for Cork, the visit of Mick Bohan’s Dublin to Páirc Uí Rinn should make for fascinating viewing and attract a sizeable attendance on Bank Holiday Monday.

Cork's Libby Coppinger and Waterford's Kellyann Hogan in action. Picture: Patrick Browne

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan 0-4 f, L McGregor 1-1, E Murray 0-3, Á Fitzgerald 1-0, C McCarthy 0-1.

Cork: K Quirke 0-5 (0-3f), D Kiely, E O’Shea 1-0 each, E Kiely 0-2, L Coppinger, E Cleary 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: Evelyn O’Brien; Cora Murray, Megan Dunford, Aoife Murray; Eve Power, Emma Murray, Hannah Power; Kellyann Hogan, Aoibhe Waring; Áine O’Neill, Bríd McMaugh, CaraghMcCarthy; Annie Fitzgerald, Lauren McGregor, Karen McGrath (c).

Subs: S MacGuckian for A Fitzgerald (50), C Hayes for C McCarthy (55), M Comeford for A Waring (60).

CORK: Meabh O’Sullivan; Shauna Kelly, Eimear Meaney, Dara Kinry; Aoife Healy, Hannah Looney, Melissa Duggan; Rachel Leahy, Erika O’Shea; Emma Cleary (c), Libby Coppinger, Daire Kiely; Katie Quirke, Eimear Kiely, Abigail Ring.

Subs: O Cahalane for A Ring (ht), L O’Mahony for L Coppinger (40), B O’Sullivan for D Kiely (40), A Ryan for E Kiely (46), S McGoldrick for A Healy (62), E Jack for E Cleary (62).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).