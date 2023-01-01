A red-letter afternoon for 19-year-old Emily Costello as she was credited with a very first success aboard Keep Me Posted

THERE was some ultra-competitive fare at Sunday’s Lisgoold point-to-point fixture, staged under the auspices of the United Hunt, at Ballindenisk.

The Michael Winters-owned/trained Chatham Street Lad provided further credence to the accepted ‘once a good horse, always a good horse’ by cruising home under 19-year-old Andy Burke Ott in the novice riders open.

The 11-year-old Chatham Street Lad (evens), a former seven-time track winner that finished a creditable third behind A Plus Tard on his final park foray in the 2021 renewal of the Grade 1 Betfair Chase at Haydock, made a pleasing points debut by coming fourth to Lord Schnitzel on his return to action at this same venue on December 4th.

He was bounced out in front alongside Dashing Perk on this occasion and the pair disputed the running until the winning son of Beneficial edged into a couple of lengths advantage from the sixth last of the 12 fences.

Dashing Perk remained his closest pursuer throughout, but Eugene O’Sullivan’s charge was never quite able to get to trips with Chatham Street Lad from after two out with one and a half lengths duly separating the pair.

The 14-year-old veteran Killultagh Vic meanwhile returned a further 10 lengths adrift in third spot.

“He’s a horse that we’ve had to do a fair bit of minding on and the run here the last day brought him on a lot, it turned him inside out really,“ said Winters of Chatham Street Lad.

“We’ll run him away in another few opens for the time being.“

Dashing Perk’s rider Alan O’Sullivan earlier experienced better fortune by landing the five-year-olds mares’ maiden aboard the Marie Harding-trained Another Day Out (2/1).

The hooded Another Day Out, a respectable fifth on her return to action behind Lake Road at Lisronagh in November, was positioned at the head of affairs until overtaken by Micks Jet after three out.

A fast leap took Another Day Out back to the front past Micks Jet at the second-last and she was foot-perfect at the final fence as well.

Whilst Micks Jet closed inside the final 50 yards, she was still a short head adrift of the victorious daughter of Ocovango at the line in what was the closest finish of the afternoon.

“She’s a lovely mare and will probably now be sold,“ said Miss Harding of Another Day Out, the very first racehorse to represent her Liscarroll-based breeder Linda Twomey.

It was also a red-letter afternoon for 19-year-old Emily Costello (11/8) from Newmarket-On Fergus as was credited with a very first success aboard Keep Me Posted, whom her uncle Tom Costello trains for her mother Claire Costello, in the winners of one.

The recent Quakerstown runner-up Keep Me Posted benefited from frontrunning tactics by making virtually all the running to account for Johnny Barry’s mount Busty Boy by five lengths.

The winning rider’s father Dermot, himself a former champion point-to-point rider, remarked: “I didn’t get to sell this horse during Covid and we said that we keep him for our daughters to ride in points.

"Emily’s elder sister Laura rode her first winner on him [Keep Me Posted] back in the spring and had a very good comeback run when finishing second with Emily in Quakerstown last month.

"Emily, is a first year Agricultural Science student in UCD, and she had five placed rides before today.“

Barry O’Neill dominated the remainder of the meeting by partnering two winners with the reigning champion rider instigating his brace aboard the Gearoid O’Loughlin-owned/trained newcomer Native Speaker (5/2 – 9/4) in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden, much to the dismay of the 10 bookmakers present.

Native Speaker was bounced out in front in this nine-runner contest and he gave a faultless display of fencing throughout.

The winning son of Court Cave was clearly containing Drumcliff Bay when John Murphy’s charge fell in second spot at the final fence, having been some four lengths adrift at the time. Native Speaker then returned with 20 lengths to spare over the only other finishers Denemethy.

“He is our second winner this season and Barry [O’Neill] loved him when he schooled him during the week.

"He’s a horse that was bought as a three-year-old and he will probably be sold now,“ said the absent O’Loughlin’s partner Rebeca Traynor.

O’Neill doubled up aboard the Richie Rath-trained Larkfield Legacy (5/2) in the six-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

Larkfield Legacy, who unseated at the last when destined to finish second in this same race 12 months ago, picked up the running before two out to thwart Nancy Till by a length in the colours of her Killanne-based breeder James Brennan.

The nine-year-old Larkfield Legacy was attaining her due reward as she had finished in the frame on seven previous occasions in points.

The Ian McCarthy-trained Totowolfe (6/1), having pulled up on his two forays last season, made a winning return to action in the closing six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden.

Totowolfe, who shares his sire Blue Bresil with Constitution Hill, arrived from well off the pace under a confident Jack Hendrick to assume command before the last to dismiss Champagne Spark by two and a half lengths in the colours of Galwegian brothers John and Niall Bleahen.

Next Sunday, the annual Muskerry Foxhounds meeting takes place at Aghabullogue (12.30 pm start).