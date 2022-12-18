Matt Healy: First Division glory with Cork City will be hard to top

AFTER enjoying a successful loan spell with Cork City, Matt Healy is now looking to make an impact with Ipswich Town.

Healy, who scored four times in 26 league appearances during his loan spell with City, is focused on breaking through to the Ipswich first team, but the Riverstown native has not ruled out another loan move away from Portman Road.

“It was an amazing feeling to win the league with City. I grew up supporting the club so it meant that little bit more. I was always at games in Turner’s Cross, so then to win a league there, and have my family at that game against Wexford, was a special feeling and one that I will never forget.

“I got to relax a little after that. Ipswich gave me four weeks off, so I’m back here now just about two weeks. I managed to go away on a golf holiday with a few of the City players during the time off so that was good. I think you have to have a break.

“You couldn’t go straight back into training again after such a long and difficult season. You would only be putting yourself at risk of getting an injury and eventually you would burn out. But I’m back training now.

I think I have noticed a big improvement in my game since I came back. I feel the loan spell with City has really helped me develop as a player.

“I think in terms of off-the-ball stuff is where I have improved the most. Being around more experienced players and learning from them and playing against them has helped me.

“It’s not something that I studied or anything, I just learned from playing games. You do learn the most when you are playing games.

Cork City's Matt Healy celebrates with the trophy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

“Men’s football is what you want to be involved in. That was my first season of being involved in men’s football. It obviously was a great experience and I felt I played well and I’m just itching for more and more.

“The overall goal has to be to break into the Ipswich team. That’s the aim.

“But going out on loan would be another good experience as well, just to continue to be involved in men’s football, and that’s what you want to be in and around.

“I would be very open to any sort of loan move. I would be happy to remain in England. But I wouldn’t be against going abroad either. What is important is that it would be somewhere that would suit me. Somewhere with a good environment.

“I wouldn’t rule out a League of Ireland loan move. The Premier Division is a big difference. But we will see what happens when January comes.”

Reflecting on his season with City, Healy was surprised by the quality in the league. There were a number of players and teams that impressed the 20-year-old.

Healy highlighted City’s 2-1 away victory over Waterford in the RSC in September as one of the standout moments and also paid tribute to Colin Healy for the impact he had on him during their time working together.

“It was a competitive league. I must admit, there were players I had never heard of before that really caught my attention.

“The likes of Waterford had some very good technical players. Longford played good football. Those two sides and Wexford were probably the teams that stood out for me.

“The last away game against Waterford was a special moment. I think once we won that game I felt that the league was almost ours.

“I have fond memories of that ground. Between that win and scoring the goal against them in the previous game down there, it was a successful ground for me. That was probably my favourite goal.

“I learned so much from Colin. With him having been a centre-mid, he was always giving me tips throughout the season.

I was very impressed with just how hands-on he was in training, and he is certainly someone that I have admiration for.

“Overall, the loan was so beneficial. The coaching staff here at Ipswich monitored my progress throughout.

“The head of academy would often come to games. So the club would always show interest even though I was away from here.”