World Cup: Reputations on the line as big names stumble in first week

A WEEK into the World Cup and we are already well into the next round of games, with tonight’s match between Argentina and Mexico already taking on an unanticipated win or go home scenario.

The competition has been full of contradictions. Matches have ranged from high quality intensity to dour snore-fests. There have been some expected results and outcomes many would have found impossible to envisage. There has been upsets through justified results and unjustified results that should have been upsets. And more than a few bruised egos.

Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup group A soccer match against the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, yesterday. Picture: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Group A

The Dutch made hard work of their opening win against a weakened Senegal and were no more convincing in their draw against Ecuador last night, but with only Qatar remaining, should be still safe.

Ecuador bypassed their own potential banana skin against the hosts who have proved to be a bit of a disappointment in front of their home crowds. Qatar succumbing to both Ecuador and Senegal. Ecuador against Senegal to decide who progresses.

Wales' Gareth Bale appears dejected during the FIFA World Cup Group B match against Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Group B

Is it still coming home? The English, despite a comprehensive 6-2 win over Iran still allowed two goals to be conceded against an average side. Last night’s game against a US side jammed full of character, did nothing to help convince us of England’s title credentials, with the Americans dictating much of the tempo against the English side's rather nonchalant approach. England’s younger players, like Bukayo Saka and Jude Belingham, show promise but they will have to up their performance against better sides.

Late Welsh heroics against the US, in the first game, was all undone thanks to very late Iranian heroics yesterday, not helped by having Wayne Hennessy sent off. The Welsh will now need a favour from neighbours England in the last game, if their World Cup dream is to continue. Unfortunately, England’s last game is against Wales.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring the side's winner against Argentina.

Group C

Who would have predicted that Saudi Arabia would be leading this group going into week two, especially in a group that contains the two-time world champions Argentina?

The South Americans can be accused of complacency, overplaying the ball rather than being clinical with the final finish. And when the Saudis eventually put up a fight, the Copa America champions were at a loss to respond.

A robust second-half rear-guard defence by the Saudis against the South Americans may see this 2-1 victory go down as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

A draw against Poland will see the Middle East kingdom probably advance which no one would have predicted. Mexico and Poland are in the unenviable position of having to probably get results against the wounded giant Argentina to progress. While the Argentinians themselves have to overcome their humiliation if they are to ensure Lionel Messi fulfils his World Cup dream.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Australia during the World Cup group D match against Australia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on Tuesday. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Group D

This group has unfolded pretty much close to form, with the French showing why they are favoured to make the final with a comfortable win over Australia. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud standing out with their performances.

Tunisia have given themselves a fighting chance with their spirited draw against the Danes. The Tunisian fans playing a pivotal role in helping their side claim a draw.

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is dejected at the end of the World Cup group E match against Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday. Picture: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Group E

The group to death lived up to the name, at least for a very incoherent German side. While the win against the four-times world champions is an epic upset, Japan’s victory did come on the back of solid World Cup performances over recent tournaments. This has been coming.

Spain showed that their young side may actually be ready to fill the boots of the mighty 2010 championship winning side, albeit their 7-0 win was against minnows Costa Rica. They now have the opportunity to knock out the Germans while Japan can secure their last 16 spot with a win over Costa Rica.

Canada's Alphonso Davies reacts after his penalty is saved against Belgium during their World Cup Group F match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Group F

As expected, Belgium lead the group after the first game but probably don’t deserve to be in such a position, as they were run ragged by a Canadian side unlucky not to at least get a draw. They had 21 shots and missed penalty to Belgium’s rather leggy nine attempts. But the experience told for Belgium and they took their chance when it arrived.

Morocco claimed a very credible point against the 2018 final runners-up. The question is, was this down to Morocco’s skill or the fact that this Croatian side is ageing and may have seen better days. A bit of both perhaps. The Moroccans face a similar ageing scenario when they play Belgium tomorrow.

Brazil's Richarlison spectacularly scores the best goal of the World Cup so far, against Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday. Picture: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Group G

Favourites, Brazil seemed to forget they were favourites for large parts of the game against Serbia, until Richarlison performed some acrobatics for his goals. Suddenly, it was all samba and sunshine from the group leaders.

The Swiss claimed a very Swiss-like result by edging a very tight contest against Cameroon, with a Cameroon native scoring the winner for the Swiss.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against Ghana during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Picture: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Group H

Ronaldo scored in his fifth World Cup as he and Portugal just about did enough to hang on for the win against Ghana in a second-half thriller.

Uruguay and South Korea cancelled each other out in a rather pedestrian game, with some of the South American stars, such as Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani, starting to show their age. They now face two tough tasks against Portugal and Ghana if they hope to progress.