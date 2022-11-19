World Cup: Brazil and France are  on course for a final showdown

The World Cup starts tomorrow and while there are plenty political and human right reasons to look at this tournament with a cold eye, or even looking away altogether, it is still the World Cup and the world’s largest sporting occasion, so let’s take a quick look to determine the movers and shakers among the sides that qualified for Qatar 2022.

Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring in the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. Sadly, it was announced yesterday that he will miss the tournament due to injury. Picture: AP Photo/Sunday Alamba

Group A

Qatar are the seeded team in Group A as hosts but it has nothing to do with their rankings. The host’s lack of quality and experience means it would be remarkable for them to progress to the Last 16. Ecuador are regular qualifiers for the World Cup but will be as surprised as anyone if they make a telling impact. As reigning AFCON champions, Senegal are probably Africa’s best bet to progress in the tournament. Sadly, news that Sadio Mané will miss the tournament due to injury is a big blow to the African champion's hopes. Holland are the highest ranked team in Group A and hot favourites to win the group but are unlikely to be champions.

Harry Kane and the England team arrives at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Picture: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Group B

England’s draw in this group looks easy but there are always potential trips. Iran will no doubt like to give England a black-eye, while a derby clash with Wales can be unpredictable. England should progress from the group building on last summer’s efforts at the Euros.

And we all wish the best of Irish luck to the erstwhile Paddies, Messrs Rice and Grealish.

Wales are in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958 and are eager to make a mark and could squeeze through as runners-up. Iran will hope to make progress, especially in a Middle Eastern World Cup. The USA have lots of quality players and will be competitive but the match with Iran may determine progress to the Last 16. Sporting and politically intriguing.

Argentina's Lionel Messi looks for one last hurrah with the national side. Picture: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Group C

Argentina will want to give Lionel Messi the World Cup triumph his illustrious career deserves. Winning the group is the first step, but claiming the trophy, while possible, is unlikely. Mexico consistently progress to the Last 16 but then fall short, a fate likely again in this tournament. Poland finished third at the World Cups in 1974 and 1982 but have never got beyond the group stage since. Maybe hoping Lewandowski finally breaks his World Cup finals scoring duck is their best ambition. Saudi Arabia complete the group, and despite familiarity with the conditions, will not trouble their rivals.

France's soccer team players Karim Benzema, top right, Matteo Guendouzi, top left, Raphael Varane, bottom right, and Theo Fernandez, bottom left, pose for a team photo group prior to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Picture: AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Group D

Reigning champions France with Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe up front have a good chance of retaining the trophy. The Danes will provide a stern challenge with both teams strong favourites to progress. Tunisia have never progressed out of the group in five previous World Cup appearances, which is likely to remain the case. They will battle Australia to reach the Last 16.

Germany's midfielder Jamal Musiala during a training session Picture Christof STACHE / AFP

Group E

Japan's team boast a number of decent players and will provide a stern challenge to the heavyweights in this group. Costa Rica look far weaker than in 2014 when they enjoyed a glorious run to the quarter-finals. Both Spain and Germany will be desperate to knock in the goals against Costa Rica and avoid tripping up against Japan. Germany will be looking to build success on the shoulders of their great young star Jamal Musiala.

Croatia's Luka Modric remains a great talent despite his age. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Group F

The runners-up and third place teams from Russia in 2018 headline Group F. Luka Modric and Kevin de Bruyne remain the class acts for Croatia and Belgium. But both teams are on the slide and are probably at the end of their cycle. Morocco, with local Arab support could prove a threat in this group. Canada have qualified for their first World Cup since 1986 when they lost all three group games without scoring. Realistically, they will use this tournament to learn for when they play host in 2026.

Brazil's Neymar, right, takes a break with his teammate Casemiro during a training session. Picture: AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Group G

Serbia will be quietly confident of progressing from Group G. Switzerland have an excellent qualifying record and are a team that always seem to out-perform expectations. Cameroon are Africa’s most successful team in World Cup. But are not as good as their previous incarnations. Brazil make up the group. With a squad brimming with quality in attack, a choice of world class goalkeepers and experience along the spine of the team, Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo before the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin back 2021.

Group H

Portugal will hope they can top their best finish in 2006 when they reached the semi-finals. But how the team relates with a clearly distracted Ronaldo will be interesting to see. Ghana arrive in Qatar with an untested squad and may be a surprise package. South Korean success is dependent on Heung-Min Son being fit in time. Uruguay have a youthful team that can still draw on the experience of Suarez and Cavani. This group is a real hard one to call with maybe Uruguay upsetting Portugal for top spot.

Prediction

Brazil and France are the sides to beat and are set up to reach the final, all going well. Brazil to shade it and avenge France winning the 1998 final against the Samba Boys.