Cork City superfans Timmy and Richie Hewitt love the game more than ever

AFTER almost six decades of involvement in football, twins Timmy and Richie Hewitt still travel the country to watch their beloved game every week.

Identical twins born in the 1960s, they grew up in Townsend Place in Greenmount and sport soon became a huge part of their life.

Here Timmy, a painter and decorator by trade, tells us about his love for the game and admits that he and twin brother Richie agree almost on everything, football related at least.

“Myself and my brother Richie played our first organised football game at the age of eight for a team called Prospect Rovers.

"A playing career that lasted over 40 years as I played my last game at 49 years of age with great friends and other oldies such as Mossie Holland and Kieran Barrett.

"We played with my lifetime club Dunbar Celtic whom I created some fantastic memories that will last a lifetime.

“I spent almost all my playing career with Dunbar, but had a couple of very successful years playing for Greenmount Rangers, alongside legends such as the late greats Mathew O’Donovan and Tommy 'Tucker' O’Brien.”

Greenmount Rangers Jan 1985. Back: Bernie Browne (RIP), Harry Speight, Pat Cahill, Ger McGreevey, Neil Hannigan, Alan Ramsell, Pat Fitzgibbon, Ber Tobin and Timmy Hewitt. Front: John Crowley, Ger O'Brien, Richie Kenny, Sean Cotter, John Lyne and Pa Mulcahy. Picture: Billy Lyons

Like many great football people, after Timmy's playing days, it was evident he would stay involved in the game in some capacity.

The pathway he decided to take was coaching. That led him to Ballyphehane club Casement, where he remained for five years.

“Even while playing I had an interest in coaching so I ended up coaching underage teams at Casement. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here while myself and my wife Kathryn spent our entire weekends involved with the beautiful game travelling to many games.

"We wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. We made some great memories and friends through football.

"Our days were kept busy with family work and football. We have three boys Liam, Kenneth and Edwin and juggling family life and sport became the norm for us all, such was our love for the game.

The interest in football began at a very early age coming from a sports-mad family. My late dad Richard, known as Jigser, played football with Rock Rangers and won a Munster Junior Cup medal with them in 1948.

"My late brother Eddie was also soccer mad and had the honour of being made chairman of Greenmount Rangers in the late sixties and this I believe is where our love of the game came from.”

Dunbar Celtic 1990, Cork Area FAI Junior Cup finalists. Back: Frank Scannell, Francie Holland, Pat Martin, Ger Keegan, Neil Hannigan, Finbarr O'Connor, Freddie Walsh, Eddie O'Connor, John Kenneally. Front: Andrew Keegan, Tony O'Brien, Tom O'Brien, Richie Hewitt, Kieran Barrett, Stephen O'Malley.

Ever since they kicked a ball for the first time, the Hewitt twins were hooked and today are huge supporters of Cork City and are seen at both home and away games all over the country.

“My Dad brought me and my brother to our first league of Ireland game in 1966 and we have been going since.

"It’s great to have an interest in something other than work and for us having games to look forward to was a great opportunity to meet friends and watch the game we all love.

"We’ve had some great years travelling to games and hopefully we have plenty more to come.

"For the last few years, along with my friends Joe 'Rochetou' McCarthy and Cork City's greatest ever fan, Teddy Hunter, we are regularly seen at all home and away games.

RIGHT DIRECTION

“My views on the last few seasons is that City are not up where they belong and that, I believe is due to a number of factors, such as bad management and poor player acquisitions.

"But I feel under Colin Healy we are going in the right direction and I am confident we will win the division this season and get back playing in the top tier of football again.

"I’ve enjoyed this year but was disappointed not for us to win the league recently in Galway.

"I think the Galway game was lost off the field as we were in control up to the time the players were taken off the pitch. To be honest, enough said about that, as it still frustrates me.

“While I have no doubt that we will gain promotion, there’s still a lot to be done. I think we will need a lot of new players if we want to compete in the top division.

We didn’t totally dominate the First Division so on that statistic alone, it’s evident new players are needed.

"While the First Division can be a tough place, the Premier is another level up and if we are to play there, we need to prepare well in order to compete.”

Having played most of his career with Dunbar, the father of three was sad to see the club fold during the Covid period.

“I have supported Dunbar all my life but sadly they are no more. It’s always sad to see a club fold but thankfully we have the memories of some great years.

"So for now it’s Cork City and the international team that we support. People that know myself and Richie or that have played with us will probably laugh when I say me and Richie agree on most things but have the odd argument.

"It is often said we have the same ideas and philosophies, maybe that comes from being twins," laughs Timmy.

Their good friend Plunkett Carter sums the twins up perfectly.

"Timmy and Richie are great football fans, distance certainly not a barrier as they travel the length and breadth of the country to watch games. They are known to be controversial so be wary of a combined onslaught.

"They are great fun and enjoyable debaters and Cork football is lucky to have such great supporters."