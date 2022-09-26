Cork GAA club focus: Glen Rovers making the most of their resources

“We haven’t had that for a number of years — we had it last year as well, but that was the first time — so our number of players post-Covid has expanded and that has only happened because of the amount of work done behind the scenes.”
The Glen.
Over 500.
2 All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championships, 3 Munster Senior Club Hurling Championships, 27 Cork Senior Hurling Championships, 27 Cork Minor Hurling Championships.
Famous players: Jack Lynch, Christy Ring, Tomás Mulcahy, Seánie McGrath, Patrick Horgan.
Seandún.
Four pitches, indoor ball alley, outdoor Hurling wall, club house and gym.
The club was founded in 1916 and is primarily concerned with the game of hurling, with St Nicks the sister club for football
In the early days of the club, its colours were green, white and gold. The Easter Rising and the execution of the leaders took place in the same year the Glen was founded.
These events left such an impression on the minds of the Irish public that it was decided to add a black band to the jersey to honour the recently deceased patriots. This distinctive and unique hooped jersey has been used ever since.[
The Glen Rovers crest is also unique, and features a modernised Celtic cross with the image of the north side glen in the centre. The crest also features two crossed hurleys.
“I never looked back after that,” begins Wall.
WHILE it was his family connections that initially brought him to the club, it’s the friends, the success, and the impact they’ve made on the next generation that has seen Des Cullinane continue to serve Glen Rovers after 23 years.
“I became a member in 1999,” begins Cullinane, who is the Glen’s underage chairman.
“My wife, Anne, came from a strong Glen Rovers background and we decided to bring our son down to the academy. Because I was well known in GAA circles, I soon got a job and the rest is history.
“In terms of highlights, there are too many to mention. Meeting all the great people who have contributed so much to Glen Rovers/St Nick’s, especially those who do the unseen, thankless jobs.
“Being involved with St Nick’s at all levels with all the highs and lows that brings but always fighting to keep football alive in our club.
“Getting involved with the senior hurlers in 2015 and all the subsequent success we had with a great bunch of players and mentors.
“A sense of belonging, a sense of community. Even though we have arguments and disagreements there is a fierce unity of purpose to do what is right for our club.
“The support we give to each other in difficult times and the contribution we make to our community.
“I have huge pride in our underage structure due to the many hundreds of young boys and girls who come down to our four pitches every night of the week and the massive commitment of our voluntary coaches and parents who make great sacrifices to look after our young players.
“We have enjoyed great success, but we also make a difference in their lives. We offer them the chance to meet new friends but also to be part of a team and part of the most historical and famous club on the northside.
“They are following in the footsteps of many great men and women."