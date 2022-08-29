Cork GAA club focus: Sarsfields hungry for more hurling success

Mulcahy acknowledges it will be a tough task following in Murphy’s footsteps but he insists he is up to the challenge, even if some people he knows aren’t so sure.
“But I was lucky enough to be in the position of juvenile chairman and I was asked to step up to it so it was a nice honour for me to be able to step up.
“We have only got the one pitch and our astro-turf, we have other pitches which is just a training ground and that is jointly shared with Glanmire football club.
“We are looking forward to it, it will be a great day for the parents and the kids to come down.
Sars.
200 adult and 380 juvenile.
4 Adult and Juvenile teams from U6 to minor (2-3 teams at each age).
6 county Championships, 3 minor championships. U21 A and B. County Junior Championships, Juvenile Championships at all grades.
Famous players: Micka Brennan, Alan Lotty, Billy O'Neill, William (Bowler) Welsh, Teddy McCarthy, Paddy Barry, John Considine, Bertie Óg Murphy, Tadhg Murphy, Kieran Murphy, Daniel Kearney, Conor O'Sullivan, Pat Ryan, Garvan McCarthy, Jack O'Connor.
Imokilly
Clubhouse, main pitch, astro and hurling alley in Riverstown. 2 pitches in Buck Leary's cross shared with Glanmire GAA.
Kearney has achieved an extraordinary amount in the game and now he is proving to be an inspiration for the next generation of young hurlers.
“I was eight I think when I first started. I used to play with Brian Dillons when I was younger. I had a friend who was down here so I came down for a few sessions.
“It was a senior club at the time and I wanted to play with the best teams. I blame my dad for bringing me down here anyway because I don’t think it went down too well with Brian Dillons.
“But they’re the decisions you make when you are younger and I look back with no regrets,” he insists before declaring; “I think I might have been a better footballer.”
“I’m trying to keep up now with the younger lads. I used to be the fastest and the fittest here but I’m just behind Colm McCarthy a bit now,” laughs Kearney.
“But it’s great seeing the younger guys coming through. They lift the standards a bit with their fitness levels and their speed, they raise the bar now like we tried to do when we were younger.
Kearney would gladly settle for being the second fastest in the squad though if he can add a fifth county medal to his collection.
“Over the last few years we have been in a transition period, we had a lot of success with older players so we are trying to get new players through now and try to break the ceiling and get another championship win,” he added.
And to think it could have all been so different for the former Cork senior hurler at club level.
COLM McCarthy is one of a number of young, talented hurlers breaking into the ranks of the Sars senior set-up.
He has wasted no time in making his mark at senior level having scored a goal in their recent win over Charleville but he has also helped make a difference on the training pitch.
“There’s a real buzz in the air when Sars are doing well. I remember when I was eight or nine and Daniel Kearney was winning counties, the entire town was just lighting up and that’s what you really want as a club.”