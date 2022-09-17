PSFC: Goals the difference as Éire Óg retain status with win over Newcestown

Éire Óg 2-10

Newcestown 0-14

Éire Óg retained their place in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC as goals gave them the edge against Newcestown at Brinny on Saturday afternoon.

A strike from Mark Griffin coming up to half-time ensured they went in leading by 1-6 to 0-6 Then, ten minutes into the second half, Colm O’Callaghan capped a counter-attack to slot home for a 2-8 to 0-9 advantage. While Newcestown outscored their opponents by three points for the remainder, they couldn’t draw level and will operate at senior A level for 2023.

Boosted by the return from injury of John Cooper, who did well at centre-back and allowed Griffin to form an imposing midfield with Ronan O’Toole Éire Óg defended well in general but were forced to give away frees as Newcestown came at them in the second half, with David Buckley and Edmund Kennelly converting. However, no real goal chances of substance materialised for Newcestown.

Griffin’s goal was the literal difference at half-time as it came in the 29th minute, when the sides were level at 0-6 each. Having slalomed through the cover, he passed to Dylan Foley, who tried to sling the ball across for Daniel Goulding to palm in, but, though his effort was blocked, Griffin was there to send the loose ball to the net.

The interval advantage came despite the Ovens side recording eight wides to Newcestown’s two. While Newcestown had some good scores from Buckley – impressive on his return from injury – and Jack Meade with captain Seán O’Donovan influential, the cheap concession of frees allowed Éire Óg skipper Daniel Goulding to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Within five minutes of the restart, though, Newcestown had drawn level through Buckley and Kennelly. Parity was fleeting though as an O’Toole mark allowed John Cooper to set up his brother Joe for the lead point.

Goulding’s fifth put them two ahead before the second goal, O’Callaghan linking with Dylan Foley after a fast break when a Newcestown attack broke down.

Newcestown never gave up, with sub Niall Murray on the scoresheet as Buckley added some good scores. His sixth left a point in it in the 58th minute but Éire Óg kept their composure and Kevin Hallissey set up Joe Cooper for his second to give them the cushion they held to the end.

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Goulding 0-6f, M Griffin 1-1, C O’Callaghan 1-0, Joe Cooper 0-2, John Cooper 0-1.

Newcestown: D Buckley 0-6 (0-3f), M Kennelly 0-4 (0-2f), J Meade 0-2, N Kelly, T Horgan 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; D O’Herlihy, M Corkery, J Mullins; J Kelleher, John Cooper, D McCarthy; M Griffin, R O’Toole; K Hallissey, C O’Callaghan, Joe Cooper; D Foley, D Goulding, R O’Flynn.

Subs: C Goggin for E Collins (half-time), O Walsh for J Meade (36-38, injured), Walsh for J Meade (43, injured), N Kelly for Kennelly (43).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; M Kennelly, C Twomey, M McSweeney; T Horgan, G O’Donovan, R O’Sullivan; E Collins, S O’Donovan; F Keane, L Meade, J Meade; D Buckley, T Twomey, E Kenneally.

Subs: J Murphy for Corkery (52), D Kelly for Foley (57).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer).