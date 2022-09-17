Cork City fans need to control their emotions for the rest of the season

EMOTIONS spilling over didn't help Cork City’s chances of lifting the First Division trophy on Friday.

As harsh as it may sound on the fans, I believe Cork City would have won the game if there were no supporters at Eamonn Deacy Park. The carry on-off the pitch was of no benefit to Colin Healy and his players.

Defeat in Galway was Colin Healy's side's first away loss.

They dominated the first half, with the most aggression I’ve seen all season. They were first to every ball. Defensively they were solid with captain Cian Coleman setting the tone. They created plenty of threatening attacks with Aaron Bolger and Ally Gilchrist coming close.

Things changed drastically in the second half, despite the perfect start in the second half when Barry Coffey scored.

There were wild scenes of celebration as soon as the ball hit the back of the net. Fans invaded the pitch and flares were shot from the stands.

As a fan, it was fantastic on one level but it took some time before order was restored and the game re-started. Referee Oliver Moran looked set to abandon the game.

Matt Healy and Barry Coffey were unlucky both with their efforts to double the lead but to me, the team played tentatively from there after the chaotic celebrations following the opener.

Cork City's Ally Gilchrist takes on Galway United's Ronan Manning. Picture: Hany Marzouk

Was there a plan B? Was it to sit back and settle for the 1-0 win? That’s what it looked like.

There was too much time left for that and when you sit back, all you do is draw the opposition on. Galway could see City's momentum was broken after the six-minute delay and took full advantage, scoring twice within four minutes. A complete disaster.

Some might say the players should have switched off from what was happening in the stands but that's easier said than done.

Supporters play a huge part in any club's great victories but some of the behaviour was an embarrassment to Cork City.

It’s one thing to see youngsters getting riled up and boisterous but to see grown men at it... Not good enough.

Last Friday's game could easily have been abandoned. Points could have been deducted.

How unfair would that have been to the club, Healy, the players and their genuine supporters?

So while it is great for City to have a chance of winning the title in front of a home crowd, let’s hope it can be done in style and in the manner in which it should be.