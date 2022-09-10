Munster greats to line out for Crosshaven's 50th birthday

SOME of the greats of Munster and Irish rugby will flock to Crosshaven next Saturday for an exhibition game as part of the local club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

It’s between an Irish International Legends side and a Crosshaven/Munster 2006-08 combination for a 5pm kick-off at the Myrtleville Cross grounds.

Tickets cost €5 for juveniles, €10 for adults with a family ticket at €25.

The game will be refereed by Frank Murphy, the former scrum-half, who is also a Crosshaven native.

Memories of stirring deeds in the famous red jersey will come flooding back, when great warriors like Peter Clohessy, Mick Galwey, David Corkery, Frankie Sheahan, John Kelly and Anthony Horgan dust down their old boots and line out once again.

And there are more from other eras, Paul McCarthy, Michael Bradley, Moss Finn, Ken O’Connell and more lately Duncan Williams, Scott Deasy and Tom Gleeson.

The Irish Legends, selected by Len Dineen and Shane Byrne, will play a club side for the first time in Ireland, normally togging out on the eve of Six Nations international matches.

Their team will include Liam Toland, Des Dillon, Gordon D’Arcy, Fionn Carr, Adrian Copeland, Gareth Logan, Alex Dunlop, Stephen Knoop and Michael Jackson with others waiting to commit.

Organisers are hoping to have Peter O’Mahony, Simon Zebo, Stephen Archer and Scott Buckley in attendance, too.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Army Brass Band with the Force also supplying marquees for what promises to be a highly entertaining family day-out.

Meanwhile, the Munster Senior Cup continues today with the remaining first round games.

On Wednesday, UCC, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary, bowed out to Shannon mid-week, losing 13-6 at Coonagh with out-half Cian Whooley kicking a couple of penalties.

College flew out to Portugal for a week’s warm-weather training camp with a new management team in place.

Michael Bradley is Director of Rugby with Ken O’Connell and Scott Deasy coaching and Paul McCarthy, a technical advisor. Louis Bruce is club captain.

UCC lost their AIL Division 1A status last season and look forward to a couple of local derbies with Highfield in 1B.

Last night Old Crescent played Nenagh and there are six more games this afternoon, including the Cork derby of Dolphin and Cork Constitution at Musgrave Park, kick-off, 5.15.

It’s the only tie on Leeside as Highfield travel to Kilballyowen Park to play Bruff, Midleton visit Dooradoyle to take on Garryowen while Sunday’s Well and Clonmel renew rivalry at the Tipperary venue.

Cup holders Young Munster are away to UL Bohemians on the 4GUL pitch while Newcastlewest, last year’s Munster Junior League and Junior Clubs Challenge Cup champions, head to Cashel.

Munsters claimed back-to-back Covid impacted titles, defeating Garryowen and Shannon, having lost the 2020 final to Con, who recorded a five-in-a-row from 2013.

The quarter-final draw was also made for games next Saturday, which will be a fortnight out from the start of another energia All-Ireland League season.

The winners of the Dolphin-Con encounter meet either Cashel or Newcastlewest, Clonmel or the Well play either UL Bohs or Munsters and Shannon face the winners of Bruff and Highfield.

Highfield have teamed up with Setanta College for the development of their youth teams, covering areas like coach education, nutrition, fitness testing and sports psychology.

Coaches from Setanta Performance, the athletic development consultancy division, will deliver programmes for a club with a thriving youth section, over 400 players from U6s to U18.5.

The new partnership aims to build on sustained growth and development within the club, including the provision of a new gym.

Highfield’s Youth Chairperson Ruth Richards said at the launch there were exciting times ahead.

“Player development and progress in Highfield is key,” she said.

“The partnership with Setanta College will give all our youth players the opportunity to learn many valuable skills, which will complement our current youth training plan.”

Ian Jones heads up the programme. He has a wealth of experience in youth development and strength@conditioning across Premiership Rugby in England, GAA and American Football at NFL and College levels.

Des Ryan, Director of Coaching and Performance, will oversee the coaching team and programme.

He was previously Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the Arsenal Academy.