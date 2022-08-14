PSFC: Joe Grimes scores the late equaliser as Clonakilty draw with Newcestown

Clonakilty 1-9

Newcestown 0-12

Joe Grimes’ late equaliser for Clonakilty meant a share of the spoils with Newcestown in Sunday’s Bons Secours Cork Premier SFC Group C clash at Charlie Hurley Park in Bandon.

While the point keeps both clubs in with a chance of qualification from a group featuring Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven, it could be of just as much import in keeping both sides away from the relegation play-off.

Last year’s beaten finalists Clon led by four points twice in the first half and the full-back Maurice Shanley, Tom Clancy and Dan Peet did much to blunt Newcestown for much of the game but Newcestown made good use of a period just before and after half-time where they had an extra player after a black card.

The game took time to come to life, with the only incident of note in the opening minutes coming when Clon goalkeeper Mark White made a trademark run forward and got on the end of a move involving Ben Ridgeway and Conor Daly only to shoot wide.

While Newcestown’s chief marksman Edmund Kenneally opened the scoring after being set up by Jack Meade and Eoghan Collins, Clon – fielding without late withdrawals Seán White and Seán McEvoy – had the next five points, with Brian White’s frees helping them to pull clear.

With Newcestown lacking the midfield presence of the injured Seán O’Donovan, Clon looked comfortable, even if both sides were wasting chances and the conditions made life difficult at times. Gearóid Barry, profiting from good play by Jack O’Mahony and Odhran Bancroft, made it 0-6 to 0-2 for the Brewery Town on 29 minutes but the loss of Bancroft to a black card moments later gave Newcestown an avenue back into the game.

By the break, they had halved the deficit as Kenneally landed a free and then, when the kickout was turned over, Tadhg Twomey pointed. On the resumption, they continued to harness the momentum.

Early substitute Fionn Keane was influential at midfield while Luke Meade was able to operate as the spare man. Defenders Micheál McSweeney and James Kelleher initiated a move that led to a foul on Twomey before Kenneally made it 0-6 to 0-5. They were in front as another sub, Gearoid O’Donovan – only just home from the US – fed McSweeney and he in turn placed Jack Meade for a close-range finish to the net.

While a good Brian White stemmed the flow somewhat, Séamus O’Sullvian had an excellent Newcestown point in response before Clon’s full complement was restored. Galvanised by that, they had a good Ben Ridgeway point and then almost moved in front again as Joe Grimes found Conor Daly with a perfectly judged handpass but, as he pulled the trigger for a goal attempt, Murt Kennelly got an excellent block in.

Richard O'Sullivan of Newcestown tries to evade Clonakilty's Gearóid Barry in the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC game at Bandon. Picture: Denis Boyle

Edmund Kenneally’s fifth point of the day made it 1-7 to 0-8 for Newecestown on 41, but Clon looked to have gained the upper hand again as they came back with three unanswered points. First, Mark White’s expertly placed long kickout was won by Bancroft for a mark, allowing Ridgeway to set up Brian White for his sixth point and they were level when Barry, Daly and Maurice Shanley combined for sub Chris Kenneally to point with his first touch. White’s seventh had them back in front but, as so often, Newcestown refused to yield.

Niall Kelly and Kenneally worked the ball to Jack Meade for a levelling score and they were back in front as Meade turned provider for sub Olan Walsh to have an immediate impact.

However, Clon weren’t done. Grimes, who had been brought off and on again, levelled in the 61st minute and the clock was showing 63 when Mark White’s crossfield pass found Tom Clancy, who worked it on to Barry. He was fouled and Brian White had a chance to win it, but couldn’t find the target and the sides had to be content with a point each.

Scorers for Clonakilty: B White 0-7 (0-5f), B Ridgeway, G Barry, D Lowney, C Kenneally, J Grimes 0-1 each.

Newcestown: J Meade 1-1, E Kenneally 0-5 (0-2f), T Twomey, O Walsh 0-1 each.

CLONAKILTY: M White; D Peet, T Clancy, M Shanley; D O’Sullivan, E Deasy, D Lowney; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; J O’Mahony, G Barry, O Bancroft; C Daly, R Mannix, B White.

Subs: C Kenneally for Grimes (44), D Murphy for Mannix (46), Grimes for Bancroft (57).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; M Kennelly, J Kelleher, M McSweeney; S O’Sullivan, C Twomey, R O’Sullivan; E Collins, L Meade; N Kelly, D Buckley, J Meade; E Kenneally, T Twomey, D McAree.

Subs: F Keane for S O’Sullivan (7, injured), S O’Sullivan for Buckley (18, injured), G O’Donovan for McAree (half-time), O Walsh for S O’Sullivan (42), C O’Neill for Kelly (55).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom).