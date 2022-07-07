Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 21:25

Deane and O'Driscoll fire Carbery into next phase of the county football championship

The former Cork players were in brilliant form for the south-west combination in a one-sided affair
Ogie Scannell, Carbery, and Jamie O'Gorman, Avondhu in action in Coachford.

Mark Woods

Carbery 3-18 Avondhu 0-11 

FORMER wearers of the Cork jersey, Ruairi Deane and Brian O’Driscoll, masterminded Carbery’s impressive surge to the last four of the county premier senior football championship (Colleges/Divisions) with a resounding win over Avondhu in glorious conditions at Coachford on Thursday evening.

The pair’s imprints were all over their division’s 16-point triumph and such was Carbery’s dominance in the second-half in particular that they could afford the luxury of replacing O’Driscoll, who ran himself to a near standstill.

Carbery led by 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time with O’Driscoll and Deane supplying all the scores with the south-west Cork representatives also registering seven wides.

O’Driscoll’s five-point contribution from midfield reflected his influence on proceedings as he matched his well-timed excursions with quality finishing.

Deane was similarly threatening and his goal after 25 minutes was on the cards from early stages.

The former Cork star was in the right place at the right time after Paddy O’Driscoll’s shot was well stopped by keeper Niall Murray only for Deane to slam in the rebound for a 1-7 to 0-4 advantage.

Avondhu stayed in touch during the opening quarter with Mark Keane dangerous in front of the posts.

He pointed twice in the opening nine minutes with Jack Twomey also finding the range as Carbery edged it 0-4 to 0-3 entering the second quarter.

But, O’Driscoll and Sean Ryan’s midfield control kept the Avondhu defence under the cosh with O’Driscoll pointing a long-range free before Deane fisted over their eight point.

Dave Pyne kicked Avondhu’s sixth point to leave five between them, but a second goal within 90 seconds of the resumption, corner-back Dylan Scannell scoring at the second attempt, put Carbery in the driving seat.

A third goal after 48 minutes from another defender, Ger O’Callaghan, completed a perfect evening for Carbery, who now join UCC, MTU Cork Camus and Duhallow, in the hunt for a quarter-final spot in the championship proper.

Scorers for Carbery: R Deane 1-4, 1f, B O’Driscoll 0-5, 2f, D Scannell and G O’Callaghan 1-0 each, K O’Driscoll 0-3, S Daly 0-3, 2f, S Ryan, A Hayes, O Corcoran 0-1 each.

Scorers for Avondhu: M Keane 0-2, J O’Gorman, S O’Sullivan, S Beston, D Pyne, J Twomey, K Twomey, D O’Brien, M Lenehan, W Fuohy 0-1 each.

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinscarthy); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), B Everard (do), D Scannell (do); K Keohane (Kilmeen), D Kiely (Barryroe), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), R Deane (Bantry Blues), O Scannell (Kilmeen); C O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs), D O’Sullivan (Barryroe), S Daly (Randal Og).

Subs: K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for O’Sullivan half-time, A Hayes (St James) for O’Driscoll 40, C O’Connor (St Colum’s) for Scannell 45, O Corcoran (St Mary’s) for B O’Driscoll 47, K Coakley (Bantry Blues) for O’Callaghan 52.

AVONDHU: N Murray (Killavullen); K Roche (Mitchelstown), E Burke (Kilshannig, J O’Gorman (Kildorrery); S O’Sullivan (Ballyclough), S Beston (Mitchelstown, Capt), W Fouhy (Kildorrery); S Walsh (Mitchelstown), D Pyne (Glanworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig), K Twomey (Kilshannig), D O’Brien (Glanworth); J Sheehan (Mitchelstown), M Keane (Mitchelstown), M Lenihan (Buttevant).

Subs: J Keating (Kildorrery) for J Twomey 23, A Finnegan (Ballyclough) for O’Brien 39, P Looney (Kilavullen) for Sheehan 40, R Murphy (Glanworth) for Lenehan 45, O’Brien for O’Sullivan.

Referee: J Regan (Lough Rovers).

