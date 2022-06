CROSSHAVEN RFC is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year and to mark this significant occasion they have a number of exciting plans in place.

The last couple of years have been tough for sports institutions across the country and beyond due to the Coronavirus pandemic but clubs are now looking to make up for lost time with their eyes firmly set on a more positive future.

That is certainly true of Crosshaven RFC and while they are looking forward to better times ahead they are also set to acknowledge their proud past, 50 years on from when they were first established.

Crosshaven rugby club: Back: Paddy Costigan, Gavin Deane, Dan Allen, Jamie O’Mahony, John O’Brien, Mick O’Brien, Pat Coade. Front: Barry McCarthy, Pat Coughlan, David Guilfoyle, Moss Barry Sr, Mick Good

Crosshaven recently confirmed that they will host the Irish Rugby Legends on the 17th of September which will be the first time the Irish Rugby Legends will face a club side.

More details on this event will follow in the coming weeks and months but speaking at the launch of their 50th Anniversary campaign, Mick Good also outlined numerous other great plans that they have in place.

“My focus is on the coming season, our 50th anniversary,” began Good in his speech.

“Unfortunately our past two seasons have been dogged by Covid but this year we look forward to a new beginning.

“Our season kicks off on the 6th of August with the Peter Morrissey Memorial Tag Tournament and our target is to have 16 teams competing.

“On the 17th of September, we are hosting the Irish Legends and this will be the first time they will have played a club side in Ireland.

“This is a great honour for our club. Our team will consist of Munster and Crosshaven legends.

Crosshaven rugby: Moss Barry Snr , founding member and David Guilfoyle, President Crosshaven RFC

“The captain and coach of the Irish legends is Shane Byrne while the captain of the Munster and Crosshaven legends will be Peter Clohessy.

The match will be refereed by our very own international referee Frank Murphy.

“Our training will commence in July and we are hoping to field a second team this year to compete in the Friday night league.

“We also hope to encourage a ladies team. Our juvenile section of the club continues to go from strength to strength and that is thanks in large to our excellent coaching team.

Members of the Crosshaven RFC 1972 team with some of the club’s familiar faces: Pat Coughlan, Frank Murphy (Munster, Leicester, Connacht, International Referee), Moss Barry Sr, Peter Murphy, David Guilfoyle (President), Scott Deasy (Munster), John Donnery, Bryan O’Connor (Gloucester), Mick Good (Director of Rugby)

“As part of our 50th-anniversary celebrations, our U16 and U18 teams hope to go on tour to Gloucester, where we have our own Bryan O’Connor playing first team premiership rugby while our U12s are also organising a tour to London Irish.

“Finally, we are re-introducing the Cronin Cup for a U12 blitz and the Levis Cup for a U10 blitz.

“The Scully Cup was kindly donated to our club in memory of Vincent Scully and our U8s will compete for this Cup throughout the year.”