Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy departs St Colman's Park

COBH Ramblers are on the lookout for a new first-team manager as Darren Murphy has announced his resignation.

Next up for Ramblers is the local derby against Cork City on Friday night, where an interim manager is set to take charge at Turner's Cross.

Following the Ramblers' defeat to Wexford, Murphy did not wish to speak to the media after the game, and he was in deep discussion at the St Colman’s Park in dressing room area with his backroom staff.

Cobh Ramblers on Saturday released a statement confirming that Murphy, along with his backroom, departed the club.

“Cobh Ramblers FC and first-team manager, Darren Murphy, along with his backroom team, have this morning, amicably agreed to part ways.

"We would like to sincerely thank Darren and his management team for their integrity, love for the club, their very hard work and their consistent desires to improve performances and results.

“We do sincerely wish them all the very best for the future.

“The board will now begin the process of appointing a permanent successor to Darren. An interim manager will be appointed in the coming days and will take responsibility for team matters ahead of our upcoming games.”

Murphy was appointed first-team manager on an interim basis in July 2021, before taking over the role on a permanent basis.

The news of Murphy's departure comes off the back of Cobh losing at home to Wexford on Friday night, which was their 13th defeat out of the 18 league games Ramblers have played to date. While Cobh have managed to win on just two occasions in the 2022 First Division.

As Ramblers fell to yet another defeat in the League Of Ireland First Division this season last Friday night against Wexford, the stats from their campaign to date do not make for good reading.

Ramblers have now lost 13 out of their 18 league games played so far this season, with their only wins coming against the side below them in Athlone Town.

Even though Cobh’s total of 21 goals is just two less than fourth-placed Longford Town, 47 goals conceded, the worst in the First Division, showcases where some of the Ramblers' issues lie.

Cobh came into the Wexford clash looking for a response from the Athlone loss. But Ramblers did not get one, as the side looked totally at times lacking in confidence.

Whoever takes over as the next Ramblers manager, they do so with the club now 14 points off the final playoff place in fifth, presently held by Treaty United.

For now, the priority for Cobh Ramblers will simply be just about getting back to basics and trying to get some positive performances and results on the board.