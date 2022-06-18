Cork City issues plea to fans after club hit with over €7,000 in fines this season

CORK City have been hit with fines totalling just over €7,000 this season.

The club cited the use of pyrotechnics and fans encroaching on the field of play as the reasons for the financial sanctions this year.

The Rebel Army admitted that this will have a negative impact on all areas of the club, including investment the first team playing budget.

City also announced that they are working with An Garda Síochána to review footage of supporters during their 1-0 victory over Galway United last month at Terryland Park.

This was revealed in a stark statement released by the club on Saturday morning:

“The club would remind supporters ahead of our return after the mid-season break that the use of pyrotechnics is strictly prohibited, as is encroaching on the field of play.

"The club has received in excess of €7,000 in fines so far this season. This money will have a negative impact on all areas of the club, including the playing budget, for the remainder of the season and will continue to negatively impact upon investment in the first-team squad as long as this behaviour persists.

“The club and An Garda Síochána are currently reviewing footage received from Galway United and we will be enforcing bans on all of those found guilty of breaching stadium regulations in Terryland Park, or breaching the rules and regulations at any League of Ireland ground.”

The sanctions have been accumulating since City’s first two games of the season against Bray Wanderers and Galway United.

Last March, the club revealed that they were fined €1,600 by the FAI over incidents caused by supporters at those fixtures.

That game against Bray at the Carlisle Grounds was in danger was at risk of getting called off over disruption caused by pyrotechnics getting thrown onto the pitch.

The team will be hoping to put these issues aside as they return to league action after the mid-season break.

City’s first game back will be against Longford Town on Saturday evening at Bishopsgate.

This will be the third meeting of the two teams in 2022, and Colin Healy’s side have a good record against De Town.

Their first game of the season ended in a 0-0 draw and City won the return fixture 4-1 in Turner’s Cross.